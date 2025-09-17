Perth Museum losing 100-plus visitors a day due to missing Stone of Destiny

Perth Museum bosses say they’re losing out on as many as 130 visitors a day while the Stone of Destiny remains off-limits.

It’s been more than nine weeks since the stone – the centrepiece of the £27 million museum – was last on public display.

The Stone of Destiny Experience was closed to visitors following an incident on July 12.

An Australian man has appeared in court in connection with the drama, which led to the city-centre building being evacuated.

The 150kg sandstone block, used in the coronation of Scottish kings, was not harmed in the incident.

However, the glass case protecting it was damaged.

And museum bosses say it may not re-open to the public before the next school holidays in October.

Stone of Destiny linked to sharp drop in overseas visitors to Perth Museum

Councillors were briefed on the impact of the Stone of Destiny’s continuing absence from the Perth Museum line-up on Wednesday.

Culture Perth and Kinross spokesman Kenny McWilliam said: “There has definitely been a loss in footfall since the temporary closure of the Stone Experience.

“This is estimated to be between 100-130 visitors per day.”

Mr McWilliam said the museum was still attracting around 550 visitors each day and bosses are confident it will hit its target for the year.

He went on: “Due to the security arrangements that surround the Crown object I have to be careful with with what I can reveal.

“But what I can say is that we have been working extensively with the Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland, the case manufacturer and Police Scotland, and we expect to be open in time for the school holidays coming up.”

Mr McWilliam said the impact was being felt most keenly among international visitors.

“That is of greatest concern to us,” he said.

“One of the biggest draws for bringing people to Perth and Kinross is to see the stone

“So there has been a noticeable effect in terms of groups that are coming to visit with very tight time scales, and we are looking at different ways to present information around the stone.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee was told Perth Museum has attracted 86,153 visitors since April 2025 and 343,911 since it opened.

Australian man in court

Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, 35, was charged with malicious mischief following an incident at Perth Museum on Saturday July 12.

Logan, whose address is listed as Sydney, Australia, is accused of using a hammer to smash the historic stone’s glass case.

He made no plea during a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on July 23.

He was released on bail with a date for his next court appearance still to be set.