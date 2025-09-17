Perth Museum losing 100-plus visitors a day due to missing Stone of Destiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum losing 100-plus visitors a day due to missing Stone of Destiny

The glass case protecting the Stone of Destiny was damaged in an incident at Perth Museum in mid-July.

By Morag Lindsay
Two women standing in front of entrance to Stone of Destiny Experience at perth museum
The Stone of Destiny has been off-limits to Perth Museum visitors for more than two months. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Museum bosses say they’re losing out on as many as 130 visitors a day while the Stone of Destiny remains off-limits.

It’s been more than nine weeks since the stone –  the centrepiece of the £27 million museum – was last on public display.

The Stone of Destiny Experience was closed to visitors following an incident on July 12.

An Australian man has appeared in court in connection with the drama, which led to the city-centre building being evacuated.

The 150kg sandstone block, used in the coronation of Scottish kings, was not harmed in the incident.

Stone of Destiny in display case at Perth Museum
The Stone of Destiny returned to Perth for the opening of the new museum last year: Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, the glass case protecting it was damaged.

And museum bosses say it may not re-open to the public before the next school holidays in October.

Stone of Destiny linked to sharp drop in overseas visitors to Perth Museum

Councillors were briefed on the impact of the Stone of Destiny’s continuing absence from the Perth Museum line-up on Wednesday.

Culture Perth and Kinross spokesman Kenny McWilliam said: “There has definitely been a loss in footfall since the temporary closure of the Stone Experience.

“This is estimated to be between 100-130 visitors per day.”

Mr McWilliam said the museum was still attracting around 550 visitors each day and bosses are confident it will hit its target for the year.

Stone of Destiny Experience in centre of Perth Museum
The Stone of Destiny is the main attraction at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He went on: “Due to the security arrangements that surround the Crown object I have to be careful with with what I can reveal.

“But what I can say is that we have been working extensively with the Scottish Government, Historic Environment Scotland, the case manufacturer and Police Scotland, and we expect to be open in time for the school holidays coming up.”

Mr McWilliam said the impact was being felt most keenly among international visitors.

“That is of greatest concern to us,” he said.

“One of the biggest draws for bringing people to Perth and Kinross is to see the stone

“So there has been a noticeable effect in terms of groups that are coming to visit with very tight time scales, and we are looking at different ways to present information around the stone.”

Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee was told Perth Museum has attracted 86,153 visitors since April 2025 and 343,911 since it opened.

Australian man in court

Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, 35, was charged with malicious mischief following an incident at Perth Museum on Saturday July 12.

Logan, whose address is listed as Sydney, Australia, is accused of using a hammer to smash the historic stone’s glass case.

He made no plea during a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court on July 23.

He was released on bail with a date for his next court appearance still to be set.

