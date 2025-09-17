Angus couple endure 60-hour Caribbean flight delay ‘nightmare’ sparked by air rage incident

An Angus couple has been caught up in a three-day holiday delay disaster triggered by an air rage incident on a flight home from Jamaica.

Garry Doherty and Pam Grant were among more than 300 passengers aboard a TUI aircraft which set off from Montego Bay on Sunday afternoon bound for Manchester.

But a disruptive passenger led the plane’s captain to take the decision to divert to Nassau in The Bahamas.

The Boeing 787 touched down there around two hours later.

However, an operation to dump tonnes of fuel in the Atlantic to allow the pilot to land safely led to a technical fault which left passengers stranded.

It could only be repaired when a replacement part was flown from the UK.

Delayed TUI flight finally leaves Nassau

Garry, from Letham, and Kirriemuir hairdresser Pam said it had been a very stressful few days for everyone on the plane.

On Wednesday morning, they were finally in the air for the eight-hour flight home.

Garry, 56, spoke to The Courier before boarding in Nassau on Wednesday morning.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare end to a great holiday,” he said.

“We were only about an hour into the flight when the incident with the drunken passenger kicked off.

“When we landed at Nassau we were stuck in the plane for more than three hours while it was dealt with.

“We thought that we would be going again quite quickly but the fault was found.”

Holiday firm’s communication ‘terrible’

“TUI’s communication with its customers has been terrible,” said Garry.

“They don’t fly to this part of the world and we are here due to the disruptive passenger having to be taken off the flight, so they had no support staff at all.

“There is so much else I could mention such as the hotel we were put up in and the false hopes over two days that we might be heading home,” Garry added.

Passengers spent most of Monday in Nassau airport before their departure hopes were dashed.

It finally got in the air around 5am local time on Wednesday.

“We just want to get home safely now,” said Garry.

“But even when we arrive in Manchester we still have the drive to Scotland.

“It’s been a nightmare for Pam who has been trying to contact customers to rearrange their appointments and rely on her work partner to step in and help her out.”

Garry is area service manager for Agco supporting Fendt and Valtra tractors for Scotland and north England.

“I have to head to the Fendt factory in Germany on Saturday for a week, returning on Friday,” he said.

“Then it’s off to France to Massey Ferguson HQ the following Sunday for a week’s training. I’ll definitely be living out of a suitcase for the next few weeks.”

Compensation for TUI holidaymakers

Another passenger on the flight told The Independent they feared a riot as tensions rose in Nassau airport.

TUI has been contacted for comment.

It has been reported the company will email all passengers advising them to claim £520 each in compensation under air passenger rights rules.

In addition, they will get vouchers for a future TUI holiday worth at least £100.