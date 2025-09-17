Angus couple endure 60-hour Caribbean flight delay ‘nightmare’ sparked by air rage incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus couple endure 60-hour Caribbean flight delay ‘nightmare’ sparked by air rage incident

Garry Doherty and Pam Grant’s holiday flight was diverted from Jamaica to The Bahamas on Sunday before being grounded by a technical fault.

By Graham Brown
Garry Doherty and Pam Grant enjoying their Caribbean holiday before the flight fiasco. Image: Supplied
An Angus couple has been caught up in a three-day holiday delay disaster triggered by an air rage incident on a flight home from Jamaica.

Garry Doherty and Pam Grant were among more than 300 passengers aboard a TUI aircraft which set off from Montego Bay on Sunday afternoon bound for Manchester.

But a disruptive passenger led the plane’s captain to take the decision to divert to Nassau in The Bahamas.

The Boeing 787 touched down there around two hours later.

However, an operation to dump tonnes of fuel in the Atlantic to allow the pilot to land safely led to a technical fault which left passengers stranded.

It could only be repaired when a replacement part was flown from the UK.

Delayed TUI flight finally leaves Nassau

Garry, from Letham, and Kirriemuir hairdresser Pam said it had been a very stressful few days for everyone on the plane.

On Wednesday morning, they were finally in the air for the eight-hour flight home.

Garry, 56, spoke to The Courier before boarding in Nassau on Wednesday morning.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare end to a great holiday,” he said.

Garry Doherty and Pam Grant during their Jamaican sunshine break. Image: Supplied

“We were only about an hour into the flight when the incident with the drunken passenger kicked off.

“When we landed at Nassau we were stuck in the plane for more than three hours while it was dealt with.

“We thought that we would be going again quite quickly but the fault was found.”

Holiday firm’s communication ‘terrible’

“TUI’s communication with its customers has been terrible,” said Garry.

“They don’t fly to this part of the world and we are here due to the disruptive passenger having to be taken off the flight, so they had no support staff at all.

“There is so much else I could mention such as the hotel we were put up in and the false hopes over two days that we might be heading home,” Garry added.

Passengers spent most of Monday in Nassau airport before their departure hopes were dashed.

It finally got in the air around 5am local time on Wednesday.

Delayed holiday flight from Nassau to UK
The delayed TUI flight finally left for the UK on Wednesday morning. Image: FlightRadar24

“We just want to get home safely now,” said Garry.

“But even when we arrive in Manchester we still have the drive to Scotland.

“It’s been a nightmare for Pam who has been trying to contact customers to rearrange their appointments and rely on her work partner to step in and help her out.”

Garry is area service manager for Agco supporting Fendt and Valtra tractors for Scotland and north England.

“I have to head to the Fendt factory in Germany on Saturday for a week, returning on Friday,” he said.

“Then it’s off to France to Massey Ferguson HQ the following Sunday for a week’s training. I’ll definitely be living out of a suitcase for the next few weeks.”

Compensation for TUI holidaymakers

Another passenger on the flight told The Independent they feared a riot as tensions rose in Nassau airport.

TUI has been contacted for comment.

It has been reported the company will email all passengers advising them to claim £520 each in compensation under air passenger rights rules.

In addition, they will get vouchers for a future TUI holiday worth at least £100.

Conversation