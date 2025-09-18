Fife dance music act hits iTunes top 30 with reimagined 90s classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dance music act hits iTunes top 30 with reimagined 90s classic

Natasha Thompson from Auchtermuchty has released a dance version of a well-known 90s classic.

By Claire Warrender
Natasha Thompson, also known as Natasha Tee, is climbing the i-Tunes dance chart. Image: Supplied

A Fife singer’s new single is climbing the iTunes dance chart thanks to a collaboration with a Scottish rave music legend.

Natasha Tee, from Auchtermuchty, joined forces with Kirk Turnbull from Glasgow group QFX last year.

And following an “absolute whirlwind”, they have just released a dance version of 90s 4 Non Blondes hit What’s Up?.

Renamed What’s Going on Gigi, it is produced by Turnbull and also features Danish DJ Legend X.

Natasha, whose real name is Natasha Thompson, says she was excited to reach the top 30 just two days after the song’s release.

“I didn’t know what to expect in the dance music industry. It’s a hard game,” she said.

“But I was shocked when it went to number 38 on its first day then continued to climb.”

‘It’s been an absolute whirlwind’

Natasha, 31, is lead practitioner with Dunfermline-based social care provider Turning Point Scotland.

By day she provides support to people with complex needs, including addiction and mental health issues.

However, she also enjoys singing and released her first single last year.

Fife act Natasha has a bright future in dance music. Image: Supplied

Natasha got in touch with a number of DJs and musicians asking for support and was delighted when Turnbull responded.

“We met last year and he said he wanted to work with me. I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

“He has his own label called Epidemic Records.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind since then.”

Fife dance music act ‘a star in the making’

She added: “The new song is really techno pop.

“I’ve been testing it live and it’s been going down a storm.”

A screenshot of the i-Tunes chart on Wednesday shows Natasha Tee and Legend X at number 30.

Natasha has also been working with DJ, remixer and producer David Moralee.

He will be producing her next single, an original self-penned song called Wide Awake.

“I’ve got some exciting performances coming up next year too,” she added.

Kirk Turnbull is also delighted with the response to What’s Going On Gigi.

He said: “I’m over the moon with the way the track is going.

“Natasha is a star in the making and has a bright future in music.”

