Fife dance music act hits iTunes top 30 with reimagined 90s classic

A Fife singer’s new single is climbing the iTunes dance chart thanks to a collaboration with a Scottish rave music legend.

Natasha Tee, from Auchtermuchty, joined forces with Kirk Turnbull from Glasgow group QFX last year.

And following an “absolute whirlwind”, they have just released a dance version of 90s 4 Non Blondes hit What’s Up?.

Renamed What’s Going on Gigi, it is produced by Turnbull and also features Danish DJ Legend X.

Natasha, whose real name is Natasha Thompson, says she was excited to reach the top 30 just two days after the song’s release.

“I didn’t know what to expect in the dance music industry. It’s a hard game,” she said.

“But I was shocked when it went to number 38 on its first day then continued to climb.”

‘It’s been an absolute whirlwind’

Natasha, 31, is lead practitioner with Dunfermline-based social care provider Turning Point Scotland.

By day she provides support to people with complex needs, including addiction and mental health issues.

However, she also enjoys singing and released her first single last year.

Natasha got in touch with a number of DJs and musicians asking for support and was delighted when Turnbull responded.

“We met last year and he said he wanted to work with me. I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

“He has his own label called Epidemic Records.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind since then.”

Fife dance music act ‘a star in the making’

She added: “The new song is really techno pop.

“I’ve been testing it live and it’s been going down a storm.”

Natasha has also been working with DJ, remixer and producer David Moralee.

He will be producing her next single, an original self-penned song called Wide Awake.

“I’ve got some exciting performances coming up next year too,” she added.

Kirk Turnbull is also delighted with the response to What’s Going On Gigi.

He said: “I’m over the moon with the way the track is going.

“Natasha is a star in the making and has a bright future in music.”