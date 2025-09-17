Dundee city centre street taped off after woman hit by bus

A Dundee city centre street was taped off after a woman was hit by a bus.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the incident at the entrance to Dundee Bus Station on Wednesday afternoon.

A cordon was in place on Seagate at the Trades Lane and St Andrew’s Street junction, with a police car also blocking the road near the former M&S building.

The road closure was lifted at around 3.35pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus at Trades Lane, Dundee.

“Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted.

“The road is now re-opened.”

The woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson was at the scene and said: “The Seagate/St Andrews Street junction has been taped off by police.

“Four marked police cars and an ambulance are at the scene right outside the bus station.

“A bus is also behind the cordon.

“Officers are going in and out of the station.

“Another police car is parked across the road outside the former M&S on Seagate to block traffic.

“Traffic is still getting down St Andrews Street onto Seagate towards the Olympia Roundabout.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.33 to attend an incident in the area of Dundee Bus Station on Seagate.

“An ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances were sent to the scene.

However, a spokesperson said they were not needed on arrival.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred on Trades Lane in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon involving one of our Route 42 services.

“Our immediate priority is for the welfare of the individual involved.

“We’re working closely with the relevant authorities to support their enquiries and will review CCTV footage from the vehicle as part of our own investigation.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are committed to ensuring the highest standards for our customers, employees, and the wider public.”