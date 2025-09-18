5 key findings from Dundee Olympia probe report

A long-awaited report on the investigation into the maintenance problems plaguing Dundee’s Olympia centre was finally published this week.

It comes 17 months after councillors first agreed an independent probe should be carried out into the city’s flagship leisure facility.

The £32 million facility was opened to much fanfare in June 2013.

However, it was suddenly closed in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

More problems were subsequently found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

It cost Dundee City Council (DCC) £6.1m to rectify all the issues and the Olympia was eventually reopened to the public in December 2023.

But just two months later, the leisure and toddler pools were shut when fresh maintenance problems arose.

They subsequently remained shut for 91 days, only reopening on May 6 2024.

The independent probe focused on the events leading up to the February 2024 closure and examined what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it.

It was carried out by Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms.

The Courier breaks down what they found.

1. Fears £6m repaired job was ‘rushed’

One of the questions examined was whether the scope of the £6.1m repair works was sufficient to address the all the works identified following the centre’s closure in 2021.

Burness Paull’s report details that some Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) staff – who run the facility on behalf of the council – “voiced some quality and design concerns”.

This, the report said, was on the basis that (the) £6 million Olympia project was “rushed, leading to substandard work and safety risks”.

However, Burness Paull concluded that these allegations were not relevant to the question regarding if the work carried out after 2021 was of sufficient scope.

They subsequently concluded the £6.1m project was “sufficiently comprehensive” to ensure that all works identified following the closure in 2021 were addressed.

2. Flume problems ‘not foreseeable’

The investigation also examined whether the flume work required in February 2024 should have been foreseeable at the time the £6.1m worth of repairs was agreed.

A metal rod detached from one flume, narrowly missing swimmers.

This is what led to the closure of the toddler and leisure pools.

The cause of the metal rod falling was found to be down to a failure of the supply water pipe to the red flume.

However, Burness Paull outlined that they “had not seen any evidence” supporting deterioration as being the cause of failure of the pipe.

Moreover, no evidence was found to suggest more comprehensive checks and pre-opening assessments could have anticipated these “specific failures”.

It was subsequently determined that the repair work required to the flume pipework and support was “not reasonably foreseeable”

3. DCC and LACD relationship problems

The independent probe looked at the impact the Olympia closure had on the relationship between DCC and LACD.

The investigation found that some staff felt it was unclear who, between landlord and tenant, bears responsibility for looking after what.

And some in LACD expressed concern that key personnel had been excluded from critical meetings and decisions.

Withholding of reports, disregarding feedback and bypassing direct communication were among the others issues raised by LACD staff.

But Burness Paull concluded that whilst communication between the parties could “no doubt have been better”, it did not affect the most recent closure.

4. Chlorine dosing system problems

Investigators also examined why the dosing system was not operating as expected when Olympia reopened in December 2023.

The Courier previously reported staff at the facility had to be hosed down after a toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chlorine.

Burness Paull’s report highlights that the dosing system was changed to one “which the industry would more normally expect to see in a modern leisure facility”.

However, the “stability” of the system’s performance was an ongoing concern when the Olympia re-opened in 2023.

Investigators highlighted that there appeared to be a difference in opinion between DCC and LACD staff as to what the reason for the problem was.

But Burness Paull concluded that the available evidence did not support the view that chemical controllers were the cause of the issues with the dosing system.

Instead, they outlined that there was a requirement to “bed in the new equipment” and “only through live pool operation that these interfaces could be fully tested”.

5. Why was more repair work needed?

Burness Paull also examined why additional work was required over and above what was agreed in the £6.1m project.

This included “efficiency and operational measures” to help manage chemical stock levels and provide better dosing.

The investigation determined that these were works that were likely going to be required in the future so were brought forward to avoid a future closure.