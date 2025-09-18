5 key findings from Dundee Olympia probe report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key findings from Dundee Olympia probe report

A long-awaited report on the independent investigation into maintenance problems plaguing Dundee's flagship leisure facility was published this week.

The Olympia has been plagued by problems. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

A long-awaited report on the investigation into the maintenance problems plaguing Dundee’s Olympia centre was finally published this week.

It comes 17 months after councillors first agreed an independent probe should be carried out into the city’s flagship leisure facility.

The £32 million facility was opened to much fanfare in June 2013.

However, it was suddenly closed in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

More problems were subsequently found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
The centre reopened after two years in December 2023. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

It cost Dundee City Council (DCC) £6.1m to rectify all the issues and the Olympia was eventually reopened to the public in December 2023.

But just two months later, the leisure and toddler pools were shut when fresh maintenance problems arose.

They subsequently remained shut for 91 days, only reopening on May 6 2024.

The independent probe focused on the events leading up to the February 2024 closure and examined what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it.

It was carried out by Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms.

The Courier breaks down what they found.

1. Fears £6m repaired job was ‘rushed’

One of the questions examined was whether the scope of the £6.1m repair works was sufficient to address the all the works identified following the centre’s closure in 2021.

Burness Paull’s report details that some Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) staff – who run the facility on behalf of the council – “voiced some quality and design concerns”.

This, the report said, was on the basis that (the) £6 million Olympia project was “rushed, leading to substandard work and safety risks”.

Olympia Swimming Pool latest
The entrance to the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, Burness Paull concluded that these allegations were not relevant to the question regarding if the work carried out after 2021 was of sufficient scope.

They subsequently concluded the £6.1m project was “sufficiently comprehensive” to ensure that all works identified following the closure in 2021 were addressed.

2. Flume problems ‘not foreseeable’

The investigation also examined whether the flume work required in February 2024 should have been foreseeable at the time the £6.1m worth of repairs was agreed.

A metal rod detached from one flume, narrowly missing swimmers.

This is what led to the closure of the toddler and leisure pools.

The cause of the metal rod falling was found to be down to a failure of the supply water pipe to the red flume.

A metal rod fell from the red flume. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

However, Burness Paull outlined that they “had not seen any evidence” supporting deterioration as being the cause of failure of the pipe.

Moreover, no evidence was found to suggest more comprehensive checks and pre-opening assessments could have anticipated these “specific failures”.

It was subsequently determined that the repair work required to the flume pipework and support was “not reasonably foreseeable”

3. DCC and LACD relationship problems

The independent probe looked at the impact the Olympia closure had on the relationship between DCC and LACD.

The investigation found that some staff felt it was unclear who, between landlord and tenant, bears responsibility for looking after what.

Leisure and Culture Dundee operate the Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And some in LACD expressed concern that key personnel had been excluded from critical meetings and decisions.

Withholding of reports, disregarding feedback and bypassing direct communication were among the others issues raised by LACD staff.

But Burness Paull concluded that whilst communication between the parties could “no doubt have been better”, it did not affect the most recent closure.

4. Chlorine dosing system problems

Investigators also examined why the dosing system was not operating as expected when Olympia reopened in December 2023.

The Courier previously reported staff at the facility had to be hosed down after a toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chlorine.

Burness Paull’s report highlights that the dosing system was changed to one “which the industry would more normally expect to see in a modern leisure facility”.

However, the “stability” of the system’s performance was an ongoing concern when the Olympia re-opened in 2023.

The toddler pool at the Olympia in Dundee
The toddler pool at Dundee Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson.

Investigators highlighted that there appeared to be a difference in opinion between DCC and LACD staff as to what the reason for the problem was.

But Burness Paull concluded that the available evidence did not support the view that chemical controllers were the cause of the issues with the dosing system.

Instead, they outlined that there was a requirement to “bed in the new equipment” and “only through live pool operation that these interfaces could be fully tested”.

5. Why was more repair work needed?

Burness Paull also examined why additional work was required over and above what was agreed in the £6.1m project.

This included “efficiency and operational measures” to help manage chemical stock levels and provide better dosing.

The investigation determined that these were works that were likely going to be required in the future so were brought forward to avoid a future closure.

