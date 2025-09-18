Forfar Loch garden is ‘natural, not neglected’, say Angus parks chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Loch garden is ‘natural, not neglected’, say Angus parks chiefs

Angus Alive say the overgrown garden beside Forfar Loch Country Park ranger centre is "intentionally maintained" to support biodiversity and remains well used.

By Graham Brown
The view through the locked gate at Forfar Loch Country park garden. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The view through the locked gate at Forfar Loch Country park garden. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus country park bosses have defended an overgrown garden at one of the area’s busiest beauty spots, saying it is biodiverse and not a ‘blight’.

It follows a claim the Forfar Loch Country Park garden has been “left to rot” after years of hard work by park rangers and volunteers.

The garden was created beside the ranger centre almost 15 years ago.

Forfar ranger centre at loch country park.
The ranger centre at Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But one former ranger said it is now “totally overgrown” and frequently padlocked to visitors.

Country park operator Angus Alive says that is not the case.

Fantastic resource

The ex-ranger said: “I am so upset to see the gardens at Forfar Loch left to deteriorate the way they have been allowed to.

“I have no idea what Angus Alive are thinking about.

“What was once a fantastic resource for schools and community groups has been left to rot.

“The gardens created by hardworking staff and numerous volunteers are now a complete and utter mess.

Forfar Loch country park ranger centre.
The ranger centre at Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“It was once used daily by the general public but is now locked away like a blight on the community with occasional use.

“It’s such a shame.”

The garden rockery was built using stones from Kirriemuir’s old Southmuir Primary School and off-cuts from the Scott/Wilson Antarctic memorial in Glen Prosen.

“To the observing eye, hidden under the overgrown vegetation is a piece of fossil from Lyme Regis and rock from the 1940s eruption of Mount Vesuvius,” said the former ranger.

Forfar Loch garden maintained ‘to look natural’

But Angus Alive said the centre and garden remain valuable assets to the country park.

“The garden at the ranger centre at Forfar Loch is designed as a wildlife and biodiversity space rather than a more formal garden,” a spokesperson said.

“It is intentionally maintained to look natural – as opposed to neglect.”

The leisure trust said it supports educational activities such as pond dipping, species spotting and nature and ecology sessions.

Forrar Loch country park ranger centre.
The ranger centre has an open view of Forfar Loch since the clearance of the old leisure centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“This approach allows the rangers to use the garden as a safe, outdoor classroom environment for visitors and school groups.

The spokesperson added: “We currently employ three full-time countryside rangers and four full-time countryside technicians.”

“They work across Monikie Country Park, Crombie Country Park, Forfar Loch Country Park, and from Glen Doll ranger base.

“The (Forfar) garden is open when we have one of countryside rangers on site,” added Angus Alive.

Angus Alive visitor centre at Forfar Loch.
Angus Alive say the ranger centre at Forfar Loch is open most days. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“This is most days, however it depends entirely on their schedule.”

The ranger centre sits opposite Forfar caravan park and the now grassed sites where the former Lochside leisure centre and tennis courts once stood.

Angus Council recently carried out a consultation on the country park play area.

It aims to use local feedback to bring forward a masterplan and designs for the playpark later this year.

