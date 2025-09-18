Forfar Loch garden is ‘natural, not neglected’, say Angus parks chiefs

Angus country park bosses have defended an overgrown garden at one of the area’s busiest beauty spots, saying it is biodiverse and not a ‘blight’.

It follows a claim the Forfar Loch Country Park garden has been “left to rot” after years of hard work by park rangers and volunteers.

The garden was created beside the ranger centre almost 15 years ago.

But one former ranger said it is now “totally overgrown” and frequently padlocked to visitors.

Country park operator Angus Alive says that is not the case.

Fantastic resource

The ex-ranger said: “I am so upset to see the gardens at Forfar Loch left to deteriorate the way they have been allowed to.

“I have no idea what Angus Alive are thinking about.

“What was once a fantastic resource for schools and community groups has been left to rot.

“The gardens created by hardworking staff and numerous volunteers are now a complete and utter mess.

“It was once used daily by the general public but is now locked away like a blight on the community with occasional use.

“It’s such a shame.”

The garden rockery was built using stones from Kirriemuir’s old Southmuir Primary School and off-cuts from the Scott/Wilson Antarctic memorial in Glen Prosen.

“To the observing eye, hidden under the overgrown vegetation is a piece of fossil from Lyme Regis and rock from the 1940s eruption of Mount Vesuvius,” said the former ranger.

Forfar Loch garden maintained ‘to look natural’

But Angus Alive said the centre and garden remain valuable assets to the country park.

“The garden at the ranger centre at Forfar Loch is designed as a wildlife and biodiversity space rather than a more formal garden,” a spokesperson said.

“It is intentionally maintained to look natural – as opposed to neglect.”

The leisure trust said it supports educational activities such as pond dipping, species spotting and nature and ecology sessions.

“This approach allows the rangers to use the garden as a safe, outdoor classroom environment for visitors and school groups.

The spokesperson added: “We currently employ three full-time countryside rangers and four full-time countryside technicians.”

“They work across Monikie Country Park, Crombie Country Park, Forfar Loch Country Park, and from Glen Doll ranger base.

“The (Forfar) garden is open when we have one of countryside rangers on site,” added Angus Alive.

“This is most days, however it depends entirely on their schedule.”

The ranger centre sits opposite Forfar caravan park and the now grassed sites where the former Lochside leisure centre and tennis courts once stood.

Angus Council recently carried out a consultation on the country park play area.

It aims to use local feedback to bring forward a masterplan and designs for the playpark later this year.