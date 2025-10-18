Best pictures as runners tackle Tentsmuir’s 8-hour trail challenge

Tentsmuir Forest played host to a test of endurance on Saturday as runners took part in the first Tentsmuir Forest 8-Hour Challenge.

The event, organised by NU Limits Running, gave participants eight hours to cover as many 4.36-mile trail circuits as possible.

The course, entirely off-road, wound its way through forest trails adjacent to Tentsmuir expansive beach and sand dunes, offering both scenic variety and a fast course with only 85 feet of ascent per lap.

Unlike traditional races with fixed distances, this format allowed runners to set their own pace and targets. Completing three laps equated to a half marathon distance, while six laps marked the standard marathon. Runners who managed seven or more laps were classed as ultra marathon finishers.

To track progress, participants were issued “clip cards,” which were punched by marshals at the end of each completed loop.

Though new to the local race calendar, the event has already sparked interest for its flexible format and spectacular setting. The organisers expressed hopes to make it an annual fixture in the Scottish endurance running scene.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.