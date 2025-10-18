Best pictures as runners tackle Tentsmuir’s 8-hour trail challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as runners tackle Tentsmuir’s 8-hour trail challenge

Runners tested their endurance in the Tentsmuir Forest 8-Hour

Runners ready to get started. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runners ready to get started. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Tentsmuir Forest played host to a test of endurance on Saturday as runners took part in the first Tentsmuir Forest 8-Hour Challenge.

The event, organised by NU Limits Running, gave participants eight hours to cover as many 4.36-mile trail circuits as possible.

The course, entirely off-road, wound its way through forest trails adjacent to Tentsmuir expansive beach and sand dunes, offering both scenic variety and a fast course with only 85 feet of ascent per lap.

Unlike traditional races with fixed distances, this format allowed runners to set their own pace and targets. Completing three laps equated to a half marathon distance, while six laps marked the standard marathon. Runners who managed seven or more laps were classed as ultra marathon finishers.

To track progress, participants were issued “clip cards,” which were punched by marshals at the end of each completed loop.

Though new to the local race calendar, the event has already sparked interest for its flexible format and spectacular setting. The organisers expressed hopes to make it an annual fixture in the Scottish endurance running scene.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.

The pre race briefing by organiser Fraser.
Time for a selfie before the race gets underway.
Runners register ahead of the race.
The pre race briefing by organiser Fraser.
Runners register ahead of the race.
Runners register ahead of the race.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
Runners make their way round the 4.36 mile route.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.
NU Limits Running Tentsmuir Forest 8 hour challenge.

