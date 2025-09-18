River rapids at Dundee Olympia shut for a month in latest blow for leisure centre

The river rapids feature at the Dundee Olympia has been closed for a month, it has emerged.

The popular feature, along with the jacuzzi that sits alongside it, shut on August 19 due to a damaged grate.

It has been out of action since, with no details on when it will reopen.

It is the latest blow for the leisure centre, which was forced into a two-year closure between 2021 and 2023 for more than £6 million of repairs, then faced a further closure in February 2024.

A report into that more recent closure was only released this week, with council chiefs claiming in a statement that the Olympia “remains a safe, high-quality environment for users”.

Olympia river rapids shut due to damaged grate

One pool user contacted The Courier off the back of that report to highlight the river rapids’ closure.

They wrote: “That pool is a disgrace for our city.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), which operates the centre, said: “The rapid river attraction, including bubble bed, has been unavailable since August 19 due to damage sustained to a protective grate.

“We are working closely with Dundee City Council to resolve the issue.

“All other leisure pool facilities, flumes, wave pool and toddlers pools are open as normal.”

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council, has been a long-term critic of the issues affecting the Olympia.

He told The Courier: “I raised my concern at these latest closures with the head of leisure, sport and physical activity services at LACD, who explained to me what the situation is.

“There’s a certain rather dark irony that this latest Olympia problem comes just as the independent report on the Olympia’s issues is about to be considered by the council’s City Governance Committee next week.

“The smooth running of Olympia with no facilities out of action is vital to ensure continued public confidence and access to facilities.”

The leisure centre shut for more than two years in October 2021 after a series of issues were found in the swimming pools.

The local authority commissioned £6.1m worth of work to be carried out to address problems including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The Olympia was then forced to shut again for months in February 2024 after a rod fell and nearly hit swimmers, and issues were found with the chemical dosing.

The Courier has looked at five key findings from a report into that closure.