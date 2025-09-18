River rapids at Dundee Olympia shut for a month in latest blow for leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
River rapids at Dundee Olympia shut for a month in latest blow for leisure centre

The details emerged in the same week as a report into the swimming pools' closure in February 2024.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The pool also features a rapid river.
The river rapids area at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

The river rapids feature at the Dundee Olympia has been closed for a month, it has emerged.

The popular feature, along with the jacuzzi that sits alongside it, shut on August 19 due to a damaged grate.

It has been out of action since, with no details on when it will reopen.

It is the latest blow for the leisure centre, which was forced into a two-year closure between 2021 and 2023 for more than £6 million of repairs, then faced a further closure in February 2024.

A report into that more recent closure was only released this week, with council chiefs claiming in a statement that the Olympia “remains a safe, high-quality environment for users”.

Olympia river rapids shut due to damaged grate

One pool user contacted The Courier off the back of that report to highlight the river rapids’ closure.

They wrote: “That pool is a disgrace for our city.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), which operates the centre, said: “The rapid river attraction, including bubble bed, has been unavailable since August 19 due to damage sustained to a protective grate.

“We are working closely with Dundee City Council to resolve the issue.

“All other leisure pool facilities, flumes, wave pool and toddlers pools are open as normal.”

Active Dundee launch
The Olympia is run by Leisure and Culture Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Fraser Macpherson, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council, has been a long-term critic of the issues affecting the Olympia.

He told The Courier: “I raised my concern at these latest closures with the head of leisure, sport and physical activity services at LACD, who explained to me what the situation is.

“There’s a certain rather dark irony that this latest Olympia problem comes just as the independent report on the Olympia’s issues is about to be considered by the council’s City Governance Committee next week.

“The smooth running of Olympia with no facilities out of action is vital to ensure continued public confidence and access to facilities.”

Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The leisure centre shut for more than two years in October 2021 after a series of issues were found in the swimming pools.

The local authority commissioned £6.1m worth of work to be carried out to address problems including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The Olympia was then forced to shut again for months in February 2024 after a rod fell and nearly hit swimmers, and issues were found with the chemical dosing.

The Courier has looked at five key findings from a report into that closure.

