Driver charged after van crashed into lorry in Dunfermline

The incident happened on Sandpiper Drive, near Woodmill High School, on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
The van struck a lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A driver has been charged after his van crashed into the back of a parked lorry in Dunfermline.

Police closed Sandpiper Drive, near Woodmill High School, after the incident just after 7am on Tuesday.

The transit van was badly damaged in the crash, but the drivers of both vehicles escaped uninjured.

The road was shut for about three hours.

In a brief statement on the social media site X, Police Scotland said: “A man has been charged with careless driving after colliding with an HGV on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, on Tuesday September 16.

“Stay alert when driving in and around Dunfermline.”

