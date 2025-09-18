Driver charged after van crashed into lorry in Dunfermline

A driver has been charged after his van crashed into the back of a parked lorry in Dunfermline.

Police closed Sandpiper Drive, near Woodmill High School, after the incident just after 7am on Tuesday.

The transit van was badly damaged in the crash, but the drivers of both vehicles escaped uninjured.

The road was shut for about three hours.

In a brief statement on the social media site X, Police Scotland said: “A man has been charged with careless driving after colliding with an HGV on Sandpiper Drive, Dunfermline, on Tuesday September 16.

“Stay alert when driving in and around Dunfermline.”