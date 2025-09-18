Review of David Graham handling planned as Fife Council leader survives no-confidence vote

Fife Council leader David Ross has survived a motion of no confidence amid emotional scenes in the chamber.

The Labour leader said he was angry and upset by an SNP bid to topple his leadership in the wake of the David Graham scandal.

And he accused his political opponents of “an unjustified personal attack that goes beyond the bounds of normal political debate”.

Despite that, an independent review could be carried out into whether the council’s safeguarding policies and complaint handling are robust enough.

Councillors have asked for a report to be brought to cabinet committee as soon as possible, outlining how that could be requested along with the potential costs.

It would also look at how policies were applied in the Graham case.

Graham was jailed for 27 months in August after he was convicted of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

SNP leader Craig Walker called on colleagues to remove Mr Ross with immediate effect due to his handling of staff complaints about Graham’s behaviour eight years previously.

A vote of no confidence allows councillors from all parties to decide whether a leader is fit to occupy the role.

The Fife Council SNP motion was defeated by 40 votes to 34, with everyone other than the SNP backing Mr Ross.

Graham is no longer a councillor and a by-election for the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss ward takes place on November 6.

Mr Walker accused the Labour leader of “silence and inaction” when complaints were made.

And he said this raised serious safeguarding concerns due to leadership failure.

However, backed by his Labour colleagues, Mr Ross hit back.

Labour leader hits out at ‘dirty politics’

He branded the SNP motion “dirty politics”, saying it made unfounded assertions and twisted facts.

And he called it: “A disgusting attempt to gain political advantage on the back of David Graham’s action by throwing mud at me and hoping some of it will stick.”

He added: “The evidence that came out during David Graham’s trial was sickening and appalling.

“But this came as a complete shock to me.

“These are the actions of a depraved individual and had nothing to do with party politics.”

Mr Ross set out the terms of the 2017 staff complaints and the action he took.

He said they related to Graham spending too much time in council offices and distracting staff.

“Some of them felt uncomfortable because he was a councillor and they didn’t feel they could ask him to leave,” he added.

The staff asked for the matter to be dealt with informally, and no further reports were received, he said.

Fresh allegations on Graham’s councillor conduct

Mr Ross continued: “I strongly assert I dealt with this proportionately and appropriately.

“I believe Councillor Walker should withdraw his motion and apologise to me.”

However, SNP councillors spoke of “red flags” and raised previously unreported allegations concerning Graham’s conduct at work.

These included standing too close behind staff and making lewd comments in the council chamber.

Mr Walker said his motion was not directed at Mr Ross personally.

But he added: “He put political calculation over moral responsibility.

“In my view, he has no moral responsibility to lead this council anymore.”

Meanwhile, concerns were also raised over events in the aftermath of the court case.

Arrests were made during protests outside Graham’s Methilhill home.

And councillors spoke of a “press and social media frenzy”, some of which included “toxic” comments about the council leader.