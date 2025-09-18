Review of David Graham handling planned as Fife Council leader survives no-confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Review of David Graham handling planned as Fife Council leader survives no-confidence vote

Labour leader David Ross angrily hit back at claims he failed to act on complaints about disgraced former councillor David Graham.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife Council leader David Ross has survived a motion of no confidence amid emotional scenes in the chamber.

The Labour leader said he was angry and upset by an SNP bid to topple his leadership in the wake of the David Graham scandal.

And he accused his political opponents of “an unjustified personal attack that goes beyond the bounds of normal political debate”.

Despite that, an independent review could be carried out into whether the council’s safeguarding policies and complaint handling are robust enough.

David Graham entering a prison van
David Graham enters the prison van to begin his spell behind bars.

Councillors have asked for a report to be brought to cabinet committee as soon as possible, outlining how that could be requested along with the potential costs.

It would also look at how policies were applied in the Graham case.

Graham was jailed for 27 months in August after he was convicted of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

SNP leader Craig Walker called on colleagues to remove Mr Ross with immediate effect due to his handling of staff complaints about Graham’s behaviour eight years previously.

A vote of no confidence allows councillors from all parties to decide whether a leader is fit to occupy the role.

The Fife Council SNP motion was defeated by 40 votes to 34, with everyone other than the SNP backing Mr Ross.

Graham is no longer a councillor and a by-election for the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss ward takes place on November 6.

Mr Walker accused the Labour leader of “silence and inaction” when complaints were made.

And he said this raised serious safeguarding concerns due to leadership failure.

However, backed by his Labour colleagues, Mr Ross hit back.

Labour leader hits out at ‘dirty politics’

He branded the SNP motion “dirty politics”, saying it made unfounded assertions and twisted facts.

And he called it: “A disgusting attempt to gain political advantage on the back of David Graham’s action by throwing mud at me and hoping some of it will stick.”

He added: “The evidence that came out during David Graham’s trial was sickening and appalling.

“But this came as a complete shock to me.

“These are the actions of a depraved individual and had nothing to do with party politics.”

SNP councillor in Fife, Craig Walker.
SNP group leader Craig Walker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Ross set out the terms of the 2017 staff complaints and the action he took.

He said they related to Graham spending too much time in council offices and distracting staff.

“Some of them felt uncomfortable because he was a councillor and they didn’t feel they could ask him to leave,” he added.

The staff asked for the matter to be dealt with informally, and no further reports were received, he said.

Fresh allegations on Graham’s councillor conduct

Mr Ross continued: “I strongly assert I dealt with this proportionately and appropriately.

“I believe Councillor Walker should withdraw his motion and apologise to me.”

However, SNP councillors spoke of “red flags” and raised previously unreported allegations concerning Graham’s conduct at work.

Fife Councillor David Graham was found guilty in July.
David Graham was previously a Labour councillor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

These included standing too close behind staff and making lewd comments in the council chamber.

Mr Walker said his motion was not directed at Mr Ross personally.

But he added: “He put political calculation over moral responsibility.

“In my view, he has no moral responsibility to lead this council anymore.”

Meanwhile, concerns were also raised over events in the aftermath of the court case.

A protest in Methilhill following David Graham’s conviction. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Arrests were made during protests outside Graham’s Methilhill home.

And councillors spoke of a “press and social media frenzy”, some of which included “toxic” comments about the council leader.

Conversation