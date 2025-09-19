Dundee City Council facing £30m cuts over three years as budget forecast revealed

Dundee City Council may have to make savings of close to £30 million over the next three years as financial pressures continue to bite.

The figures were revealed in a report drafted by council officials ahead of a city governance committee meeting scheduled for next week.

It details the financial projections facing the local authority and recommends councillors agree a budget strategy for the next financial year.

Based on the information currently available, DCC is projected to face a budget shortfall of at least £8.4m for 2026/27.

The medium-term outlook over the three years between 2026 and 2029 indicates an estimated budget gap of £29.1m.

Council tax hike could be on the cards

Due to statutory duties and contractual obligations, the council can only make savings across a select few services.

This includes children and families services, city development and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The £8.4m savings requirement for next year amounts to a 5% reduction across seven service areas.

Alternatively, the local authority can raise council tax and other fees and charges.

However, the level of funding needed to deliver a balanced budget equivalent to a 12% increase in council tax.

The 2026/27 budget will be set in February.

And to help councillors set a balanced budget, officers have been identifying potential savings that could be implemented.

These include savings that would impact services provided throughout the city by the council.

They are also looking at ways to generate income to the local authority, including fees and charges to ensure that the costs of service provision are fully recovered.

Reducing staffing costs is also an option being considered. Employee costs represent the council’s biggest element of expenditure amounting to 63% of the net revenue budget.

LACD savings proposed

Leisure and Culture Dundee will also be asked to examine how they can make savings.

The arm’s-length body is responsible for running a variety of Dundee attractions and leisure facilities, including the Olympia centre.

It is funded by the management fee paid by the council and income generated through charging for their attractions.

However, a recent external review of its funding revealed the management fee had increased by 35% between 2019/20 and 2025/26.