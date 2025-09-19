Dundee City Council facing £30m cuts over three years as budget forecast revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council facing £30m cuts over three years as budget forecast revealed

The figures were revealed in a report drafted by council officials which will go before the city governance committee next week.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee House, Dundee City Council HQ.
Dundee City Council HQ. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council may have to make savings of close to £30 million over the next three years as financial pressures continue to bite.

The figures were revealed in a report drafted by council officials ahead of a city governance committee meeting scheduled for next week.

It details the financial projections facing the local authority and recommends councillors agree a budget strategy for the next financial year.

Based on the information currently available, DCC is projected to face a budget shortfall of at least £8.4m for 2026/27.

The medium-term outlook over the three years between 2026 and 2029 indicates an estimated budget gap of £29.1m.

Council tax hike could be on the cards

Due to statutory duties and contractual obligations, the council can only make savings across a select few services.

This includes children and families services, city development and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The £8.4m savings requirement for next year amounts to a 5% reduction across seven service areas.

Alternatively, the local authority can raise council tax and other fees and charges.

However, the level of funding needed to deliver a balanced budget equivalent to a 12% increase in council tax.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The 2026/27 budget will be set in February.

And to help councillors set a balanced budget, officers have been identifying potential savings that could be implemented.

These include savings that would impact services provided throughout the city by the council.

They are also looking at ways to generate income to the local authority, including fees and charges to ensure that the costs of service provision are fully recovered.

Reducing staffing costs is also an option being considered. Employee costs represent the council’s biggest element of expenditure amounting to 63% of the net revenue budget.

LACD savings proposed

Leisure and Culture Dundee will also be asked to examine how they can make savings.

The arm’s-length body is responsible for running a variety of Dundee attractions and leisure facilities, including the Olympia centre.

LACD operates the Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is funded by the management fee paid by the council and income generated through charging for their attractions.

However, a recent external review of its funding revealed the management fee had increased by 35% between 2019/20 and 2025/26.

Conversation