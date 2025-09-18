£754k plan to develop Stirling’s City Park for concerts and festivals revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£754k plan to develop Stirling’s City Park for concerts and festivals revealed

The project wants to make City Park, where Shania Twain and Tom Jones performed last year, "Scotland’s foremost outdoor sustainable events space."

By Alex Watson
Music fans are hoping Stirling Summer Sessions returns
City Park hosted Stirling's Summer Sessions in 2024. Image: DF Concerts

A £754,000 plan to improve Stirling’s City Park has been proposed.

City Park, which has previously hosted Summer Sessions music concerts and other large-scale events, is controlled and managed by Stirling Council.

It is located north-west of the city centre, close to the King’s Knot.

The aim is to make the spot more suitable for future gigs and festivals attended by up to 30,000 people.

The project is being proposed by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal Joint Committee, which has been delegated power by both councils.

New access points and routes are a big part of the proposed improvement plan, as shown on this diagram. Image: Stirling Council

If approved, City Region Deal funding will be used towards making City Park “Scotland’s foremost outdoor sustainable events space.”

A business justification case will be presented at a meeting of the City Region Deal Joint Committee this afternoon.

What improvements will be made and how much will they cost?

The proposed improvements to City Park include:

  • New access points
  • Expanded permanent hardstanding
  • New internal roads and paths – £150,000
  • Water and electricity supply points – £125,000
  • Drainage and service ducts – £51,000
  • Connectivity improvements, including broadband installation – £93,000
  • Flood mitigation system – £160,000

Professional fees (including planning) are expected to cost £100,000, and a further £75,000 contingency has also been factored in.

Shania Twain fans gathered at City Park last year to see her perform live. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

According to City Region Deal Joint Committee documents, any additional capital costs incurred above the allocated City Region Deal funding would be met by Stirling Council.

If given the green light, the improvement work is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026.

The business case for the City Park project states that at least seven large-scale concerts, festivals or events would generate a minimum of 500,000 additional visitors over the next 15 years.

Last year, The Courier exclusively revealed that Summer Sessions would not be returning to Stirling in 2025.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

