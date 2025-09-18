£754k plan to develop Stirling’s City Park for concerts and festivals revealed

A £754,000 plan to improve Stirling’s City Park has been proposed.

City Park, which has previously hosted Summer Sessions music concerts and other large-scale events, is controlled and managed by Stirling Council.

It is located north-west of the city centre, close to the King’s Knot.

The aim is to make the spot more suitable for future gigs and festivals attended by up to 30,000 people.

The project is being proposed by the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal Joint Committee, which has been delegated power by both councils.

If approved, City Region Deal funding will be used towards making City Park “Scotland’s foremost outdoor sustainable events space.”

A business justification case will be presented at a meeting of the City Region Deal Joint Committee this afternoon.

What improvements will be made and how much will they cost?

The proposed improvements to City Park include:

New access points

Expanded permanent hardstanding

New internal roads and paths – £150,000

Water and electricity supply points – £125,000

Drainage and service ducts – £51,000

Connectivity improvements, including broadband installation – £93,000

Flood mitigation system – £160,000

Professional fees (including planning) are expected to cost £100,000, and a further £75,000 contingency has also been factored in.

According to City Region Deal Joint Committee documents, any additional capital costs incurred above the allocated City Region Deal funding would be met by Stirling Council.

If given the green light, the improvement work is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026.

The business case for the City Park project states that at least seven large-scale concerts, festivals or events would generate a minimum of 500,000 additional visitors over the next 15 years.

Last year, The Courier exclusively revealed that Summer Sessions would not be returning to Stirling in 2025.

