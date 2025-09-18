Man, 20, charged after ‘hoax call’ sparks major rescue at River Tay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 20, charged after ‘hoax call’ sparks major rescue at River Tay in Perth

Emergency services were scrambled to Tay Street just after 10pm on Wednesday evening.

By James Simpson
Emergency services in Perth's Tay Street after reports of a person in the River Tay.
Emergency services at Perth's Tay Street after reports of a person in the River Tay. Image: Stuart Cowper

A 20-year-old has been charged with allegedly making a malicious call that sparked a major rescue operation at the River Tay in Perth.

Emergency services were scrambled to Tay Street just after 10pm on Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was underway for well over an hour.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters were seen conversing before crews stood down from the scene at around 11.30pm.

One passer-by said he saw police speaking with a member of the public during the operation.

Emergency services in Tay Street after reports of a person in the river. Image: Stuart Cowper

He said: “There was quite a bit of activity at the top end of Tay Street by the Perth bridge.

“There were two fire engines, some police cars and vans, an ambulance and an ambulance service incident response vehicle.

“I could see plenty of police officers, firefighters and paramedics there too.

“I had watched as some of the fire crews walked along the Tay Street side of the river, looking over the side.

“Further downriver, between the railway bridge and harbour, I could see the search light of a boat out on the river performing a search.

“There were two water rescue units that I saw there with the boats in tow.”

‘Every false or inappropriate call takes up precious time’

Inspector Stephen Gray, from Perth Police Station, said an “extensive” search was conducted.

He said: “Around 10.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a person in the water near Queens Bridge, Perth.

“Extensive emergency services searches were carried out, before enquiries established this was a malicious call.

“A 20-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“Every false or inappropriate call takes up precious time and resources, preventing someone who really needs immediate help from getting it.

“We will not hesitate to charge those who misuse the 999 system or make hoax contact to any emergency service.”

Two fire crews mobilised to Perth River Tay ‘incident’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they mobilised two appliances to the scene.

She said: “We were alerted at 10pm on Wednesday, 17 September, to reports of a male being heard in the River Tay at Tay Street in Perth.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene.

“No person was found to be in difficulty. Therefore, crews left the scene at 11.35pm.”

