Man, 20, charged after ‘hoax call’ sparks major rescue at River Tay in Perth

A 20-year-old has been charged with allegedly making a malicious call that sparked a major rescue operation at the River Tay in Perth.

Emergency services were scrambled to Tay Street just after 10pm on Wednesday.

A large search and rescue operation was underway for well over an hour.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters were seen conversing before crews stood down from the scene at around 11.30pm.

One passer-by said he saw police speaking with a member of the public during the operation.

He said: “There was quite a bit of activity at the top end of Tay Street by the Perth bridge.

“There were two fire engines, some police cars and vans, an ambulance and an ambulance service incident response vehicle.

“I could see plenty of police officers, firefighters and paramedics there too.

“I had watched as some of the fire crews walked along the Tay Street side of the river, looking over the side.

“Further downriver, between the railway bridge and harbour, I could see the search light of a boat out on the river performing a search.

“There were two water rescue units that I saw there with the boats in tow.”

‘Every false or inappropriate call takes up precious time’

Inspector Stephen Gray, from Perth Police Station, said an “extensive” search was conducted.

He said: “Around 10.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a person in the water near Queens Bridge, Perth.

“Extensive emergency services searches were carried out, before enquiries established this was a malicious call.

“A 20-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“Every false or inappropriate call takes up precious time and resources, preventing someone who really needs immediate help from getting it.

“We will not hesitate to charge those who misuse the 999 system or make hoax contact to any emergency service.”

Two fire crews mobilised to Perth River Tay ‘incident’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they mobilised two appliances to the scene.

She said: “We were alerted at 10pm on Wednesday, 17 September, to reports of a male being heard in the River Tay at Tay Street in Perth.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene.

“No person was found to be in difficulty. Therefore, crews left the scene at 11.35pm.”