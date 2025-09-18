100mm of rainfall forecast as parts of Fife put on 21-hour weather alert

Parts of Fife have been put on weather alert with rainfall totals of 100mm forecast.

The Met Office has issued a 21-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain covering southern areas of the Kingdom.

The yellow alert is in place from Saturday at 9am to Sunday at 6am.

Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and Burntisland are covered by an alert that encompasses southern Scotland, northern England, western Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

Met Office says heavy rain to affect Fife and southern Scotland from mid-Saturday

The Met Office says rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, becoming persistent and at times heavy.

Through this period, 20 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations seeing 75-100mm (up to four inches), with much of this falling in the later hours of the event.

From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

The forecaster says there is a “small chance” that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

The alert added: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning.

Showers then follow, but winds will remain strong through Sunday.