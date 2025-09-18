100mm of rainfall forecast as parts of Fife put on 21-hour weather alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

100mm of rainfall forecast as parts of Fife put on 21-hour weather alert

The Met Office's yellow warning is in place over the weekend.

By Stephen Eighteen
Met Office rain alert area covering Fife.
Southern areas will likely be most affected. Image: Met Office

Parts of Fife have been put on weather alert with rainfall totals of 100mm forecast.

The Met Office has issued a 21-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain covering southern areas of the Kingdom.

The yellow alert is in place from Saturday at 9am to Sunday at 6am.

Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Rosyth and Burntisland are covered by an alert that encompasses southern Scotland, northern England, western Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

Met Office says heavy rain to affect Fife and southern Scotland from mid-Saturday

The Met Office says rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, becoming persistent and at times heavy.

Through this period, 20 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations seeing 75-100mm (up to four inches), with much of this falling in the later hours of the event.

From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

Met Office rain alert area covering Fife.
The full area covered by the yellow alert. Image: Met Office

The forecaster says there is a “small chance” that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

The alert added: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning.

Showers then follow, but winds will remain strong through Sunday.

More from News

Groups of anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Community group says Dundee protesters have brought 'fear and anxiety' to residents
Police say they were called to the Longhaugh Road area. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged over 'indecent exposure' on Dundee street
John Swinney. Image: PA
John Swinney apologises to Dundee survivor over World's End killer response
The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball
The Strathmartine Road Roundabout works will start on Thursday. Image: Google Street View
Two Dundee Kingsway roundabouts to shut overnight for roadworks
£3m is to be spent raising Brechin's flood wall in the wake of Storm Babet in 2023. Image: Paul Reid
New Angus administration reveals ‘game-changing’ £21m investment plans
3
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
Claims former Ninewells surgeon asked ‘12-year-old boy' for explicit images found proved
Emergency services at a crash on the A92 near Monifieth.
Emergency services at three-vehicle crash on A92 near Monifieth
Music fans are hoping Stirling Summer Sessions returns
£754k plan to develop Stirling's City Park for concerts and festivals revealed
Emergency services in Perth's Tay Street after reports of a person in the River Tay.
Man, 20, charged after 'hoax call' sparks major rescue at River Tay in Perth

Conversation