John Swinney apologises to Dundee survivor over World’s End killer response

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has received a personal apology from John Swinney over an ‘insensitive’ response from the government.

The First Minister asked Linda McDonald if she would be prepared to meet with him to discuss her personal trauma at the hands of the parole system and her fight for reforms.

The First Minister’s apology comes after a government official defended Scotland’s sentencing powers by using the case of Angus Sinclair – the notorious World’s End killer.

Last month, an official from the government’s parole policy team responded to a letter Linda had sent which demanded legislation for whole life sentences in Scotland.

Written on behalf of Justice Secretary Angela Constance, the response stated: “Under Scotland’s current system, courts already have the power to impose sentences that effectively amount to whole life terms.

“For example, Angus Sinclair received a 37-year punishment at age 69, meaning he would not have been eligible for parole until over 100.

“He died in custody at age 73.”

Linda furious at World’s End response

Linda was so incensed by the response from Ms Constance’s office that she wrote to Mr Swinney.

In her letter, the survivor detailed the emotional trauma victims of violent crime experience during parole bids and called for reforms.

Linda said: “I am writing to you to inform you that I wrote to Angela Constance to let her know how upset and frustrated I am waiting on you changing and updating your parole system to best serve victims and the public.

“I received a response by a colleague on behalf of Angela, as apparently she is too busy to reply to me in person.

“This person gave a response of defence by giving me a history lesson on Angus Sinclair, one of Scotland’s notorious serial killers.”

She added: “Can I ask why it has taken years of me and other victims campaigning, speaking out and fighting for change to keep the public safe?

“In particular, the parole system needs rewritten with victims in mind and common sense to prevail.”

‘Your voice matters’

In his signed response, the First Minister said he understands that communication with victims is important and his officials are committed to learning from this.

He told Linda: “Your voice matters and continued advocacy is helping shape the future of the parole system in Scotland.

“I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for the previous correspondence you received which you felt was insensitive.

“The justice system must do more to recognise and respond to the ongoing effects on victims.

“I appreciate your concerns about the parole system and the need for reform.”

Linda accepts apology and meeting

Linda accepted Mr Swinney’s apology and the chance to meet with the First Minister to highlight her concerns.

The letter arrived the same week major reforms to the justice system were approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Parole changes fought for by Linda and The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign formed part of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reforms (Scotland) Bill.

These long-awaited reforms will increase transparency around parole decisions, improve communication, and focus on risk to victims.

Further changes are being sought through the public consultation on parole reform launched by Ms Constance last month.