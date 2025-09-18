John Swinney apologises to Dundee survivor over World’s End killer response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

John Swinney apologises to Dundee survivor over World’s End killer response

John Swinney has invited Linda McDonald to share her experiences of the parole system with him face to face.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John Swinney. Image: PA
John Swinney. Image: PA

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has received a personal apology from John Swinney over an ‘insensitive’ response from the government.

The First Minister asked Linda McDonald if she would be prepared to meet with him to discuss her personal trauma at the hands of the parole system and her fight for reforms.

The First Minister’s apology comes after a government official defended Scotland’s sentencing powers by using the case of Angus Sinclair – the notorious World’s End killer.

Angus Sinclair.

Last month, an official from the government’s parole policy team responded to a letter Linda had sent which demanded legislation for whole life sentences in Scotland.

Written on behalf of Justice Secretary Angela Constance, the response stated: “Under Scotland’s current system, courts already have the power to impose sentences that effectively amount to whole life terms.

“For example, Angus Sinclair received a 37-year punishment at age 69, meaning he would not have been eligible for parole until over 100.

“He died in custody at age 73.”

Linda furious at World’s End response

Linda was so incensed by the response from Ms Constance’s office that she wrote to Mr Swinney.

In her letter, the survivor detailed the emotional trauma victims of violent crime experience during parole bids and called for reforms.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Linda said: “I am writing to you to inform you that I wrote to Angela Constance to let her know how upset and frustrated I am waiting on you changing and updating your parole system to best serve victims and the public.

“I received a response by a colleague on behalf of Angela, as apparently she is too busy to reply to me in person.

“This person gave a response of defence by giving me a history lesson on Angus Sinclair, one of Scotland’s notorious serial killers.”

She added: “Can I ask why it has taken years of me and other victims campaigning, speaking out and fighting for change to keep the public safe?

“In particular, the parole system needs rewritten with victims in mind and common sense to prevail.”

‘Your voice matters’

In his signed response, the First Minister said he understands that communication with victims is important and his officials are committed to learning from this.

He told Linda: “Your voice matters and continued advocacy is helping shape the future of the parole system in Scotland.

Linda McDonald talks with Jaime Greene MSP in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for the previous correspondence you received which you felt was insensitive.

“The justice system must do more to  recognise and respond to the ongoing effects on victims.

“I appreciate your concerns about the parole system and the need for reform.”

Linda accepts apology and meeting

Linda accepted Mr Swinney’s apology and the chance to meet with the First Minister to highlight her concerns.

The letter arrived the same week major reforms to the justice system were approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Parole changes fought for by Linda and The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign formed part of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reforms (Scotland) Bill. 

These long-awaited reforms will increase transparency around parole decisions, improve communication, and focus on risk to victims.

Further changes are being sought through the public consultation on parole reform launched by Ms Constance last month.

More from News

Groups of anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Community group says Dundee protesters have brought 'fear and anxiety' to residents
Police say they were called to the Longhaugh Road area. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged over 'indecent exposure' on Dundee street
The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball
The Strathmartine Road Roundabout works will start on Thursday. Image: Google Street View
Two Dundee Kingsway roundabouts to shut overnight for roadworks
£3m is to be spent raising Brechin's flood wall in the wake of Storm Babet in 2023. Image: Paul Reid
New Angus administration reveals ‘game-changing’ £21m investment plans
3
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
Claims former Ninewells surgeon asked ‘12-year-old boy' for explicit images found proved
Emergency services at a crash on the A92 near Monifieth.
Emergency services at three-vehicle crash on A92 near Monifieth
Music fans are hoping Stirling Summer Sessions returns
£754k plan to develop Stirling's City Park for concerts and festivals revealed
Emergency services in Perth's Tay Street after reports of a person in the River Tay.
Man, 20, charged after 'hoax call' sparks major rescue at River Tay in Perth
Met Office rain alert area covering Fife.
100mm of rainfall forecast as parts of Fife put on 21-hour weather alert

Conversation