Stirling cafe owner calls for axe on parking charges during Forthside roadworks

A Stirling cafe owner is calling for parking charges to be scrapped or reduced as three months of active travel roadworks begin.

Claudia Stewart, who has run Toast on Forthside Way since 2009, says adjusting or lifting fees would “encourage” customers to visit her business during the disruption.

Three months of phased road closures in the Forthside area will begin next week.

Forthside Way and Forth Street will be partially shut to allow the construction of active travel routes.

Claudia wants Stirling Council to remove charges, introduce staggered costs based on the length of stay, or offer a free hour of parking at Forthside car park.

Parking at the site is £4.10, plus 40p in additional charges for using the RingGo app, while a weekly ticket costs £16.

The 44-year-old believes Toast’s footfall would rise if parking were cheaper or free during the roadworks.

She says the costs mean visiting her business for popular items, such as a bacon roll or a coffee, doubles the price if travelling by car.

Claudia told The Courier: “The car parking charges are a deterrent anyway, but with all of this on top of it, it’s really going to be down to people who are committed to coming to Toast.

“There’s plenty of other places to go and eat that are easier to get to.

“It feels like there’s nothing to encourage people to wait in those traffic queues.”

‘It’s just like treading water’ says owner of Stirling cafe Toast

At the start of 2025, Claudia said she feared for the future of her business after plans to close the road outside her cafe were announced.

It is understood this proposal has now been shelved.

She added: “Although they are keeping it [the road] open, six months is enough to ruin a business, especially with the cost of things just now.

“Everything is so expensive and, apply that to businesses, it’s the same.

“Eggs, oil, everything is extortionate. Staff costs, national insurance and things keep going up.

“It’s just like treading water, and it does get tiring.

“You work so hard for 17 years nearly. We’ve been here and for things like this, they don’t seem to want to help.”

Stirling Council was approached for comment.

