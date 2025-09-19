Stirling cafe owner calls for axe on parking charges during Forthside roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling cafe owner calls for axe on parking charges during Forthside roadworks

Claudia Stewart hopes parking charges at Forthside car park could be removed or reduced.

By Isla Glen
Owner Claudia Stewart outside Toast on Stirling's Forthside Way.
Claudia Stewart has run Toast since 2009. Image: Claudia Stewart

A Stirling cafe owner is calling for parking charges to be scrapped or reduced as three months of active travel roadworks begin.

Claudia Stewart, who has run Toast on Forthside Way since 2009, says adjusting or lifting fees would “encourage” customers to visit her business during the disruption.

Three months of phased road closures in the Forthside area will begin next week.

Forthside Way and Forth Street will be partially shut to allow the construction of active travel routes.

Claudia wants Stirling Council to remove charges, introduce staggered costs based on the length of stay, or offer a free hour of parking at Forthside car park.

Parking at the site is £4.10, plus 40p in additional charges for using the RingGo app, while a weekly ticket costs £16.

Toast is a popular spot for locals. Image: Google Street View

The 44-year-old believes Toast’s footfall would rise if parking were cheaper or free during the roadworks.

She says the costs mean visiting her business for popular items, such as a bacon roll or a coffee, doubles the price if travelling by car.

Claudia told The Courier: “The car parking charges are a deterrent anyway, but with all of this on top of it, it’s really going to be down to people who are committed to coming to Toast.

“There’s plenty of other places to go and eat that are easier to get to.

“It feels like there’s nothing to encourage people to wait in those traffic queues.”

‘It’s just like treading water’ says owner of Stirling cafe Toast

At the start of 2025, Claudia said she feared for the future of her business after plans to close the road outside her cafe were announced.

It is understood this proposal has now been shelved.

She added: “Although they are keeping it [the road] open, six months is enough to ruin a business, especially with the cost of things just now.

“Everything is so expensive and, apply that to businesses, it’s the same.

Maps of planned road closures and diversions in the Forthside area. Image: DC Thomson

“Eggs, oil, everything is extortionate. Staff costs, national insurance and things keep going up.

“It’s just like treading water, and it does get tiring.

“You work so hard for 17 years nearly. We’ve been here and for things like this, they don’t seem to want to help.”

Stirling Council was approached for comment.

