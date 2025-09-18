Emergency services at three-vehicle crash on A92 near Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency services at three-vehicle crash on A92 near Monifieth

Tailbacks built on the A92 after the collision on Thursday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Emergency services at a crash on the A92 near Monifieth.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A92 on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

Emergency services responded to a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Monifieth.

The collision happened shortly after 11.30am on Arbroath Road, near the Ethiebeaton Roundabout.

Police officers, paramedics, and fire crews were all in attendance.

Tailbacks were reported in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 11.33am to a three-vehicle collision on the A92.

Police at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

“We dispatched two appliances to the scene to assist police and paramedics.

“The call to stop came at 12.32pm.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Around 11.25am on Thursday, September 18, 2025, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Monifieth. Recovery was arranged.”

Two ambulances and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.

