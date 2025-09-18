Emergency services at three-vehicle crash on A92 near Monifieth

Emergency services responded to a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Monifieth.

The collision happened shortly after 11.30am on Arbroath Road, near the Ethiebeaton Roundabout.

Police officers, paramedics, and fire crews were all in attendance.

Tailbacks were reported in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 11.33am to a three-vehicle collision on the A92.

“We dispatched two appliances to the scene to assist police and paramedics.

“The call to stop came at 12.32pm.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Around 11.25am on Thursday, September 18, 2025, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Monifieth. Recovery was arranged.”

Two ambulances and a special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.