New Angus administration reveals ‘game-changing’ £21m investment plans

Angus Council’s new administration is bringing forward a £21 million investment strategy for the area’s roads, schools and other infrastructure in the next four years.

It will see almost £10m spent on crumbling carriageways and £5m directed towards flood prevention.

Proposals include £3m to raise the height of Brechin’s flood wall by half a metre.

And £2m will go towards the fight against coastal erosion in Montrose.

The ambitious plan has been hailed as a signal of “determination and commitment” by the coalition administration.

It grabbed control of the authority in an April coup.

The new administration is following through on plans revealed by the SNP ruling group in its February budget to unlock the huge investment figure through an Angus public infrastructure fund.

Their spending proposals added £1m in the council’s loan budget to fund extra borrowing for capital projects over the next four years.

It was the key point of difference between administration and opposition budgets.

In May, the new Independent/Conservative/Labour administration said it would retain the fighting fund in the council’s spending plans.

The group says it will bring “game-changing” investment.

“These projects are not just maintenance to manage decline,” said a statement.

“They are an investment in quality which will also prevent bigger bills in the future.”

What will the £21m Angus fund be spent on?

Key projects include:

Roads-related infrastructure – £9.7m

Major flood protection projects – £5m

School heating systems replacement with low carbon solutions – £2.8m

Swimming pools plant replacement and upgrades – £1.2m

Bridges-related infrastructure works – £1.4m

External repainting of buildings – £0.5 million

Angus projects are ‘needs, not wants’

The ruling group said: “We want residents to know that the 1% added to their council tax rise this year is being spent wisely.”

Angus Council Tax was hiked by 11% this year, the second largest increase since the authority was formed.

“These projects are essentials, highlighted by expert advice, if we are to prevent more costly problems later,” said the administration.

“We have ensured that this money is shared across Angus and have looked at needs, not wants”.

Council leader George Meechan said: This ambitious plan shows this Angus Council administration’s determination and commitment to building a sustainable future while addressing the immediate needs of our community.

“The projects will not only improve the infrastructure but better prepare us for the future”.

The infrastructure fund spending proposals will be discussed at a policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.