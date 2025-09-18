New Angus administration reveals ‘game-changing’ £21m investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Angus administration reveals ‘game-changing’ £21m investment plans

The money will be spent on roads, schools, flood prevention and swimming pools over the next four years.

By Graham Brown
£3m is to be spent raising Brechin's flood wall in the wake of Storm Babet in 2023. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council’s new administration is bringing forward a £21 million investment strategy for the area’s roads, schools and other infrastructure in the next four years.

It will see almost £10m spent on crumbling carriageways and £5m directed towards flood prevention.

Proposals include £3m to raise the height of Brechin’s flood wall by half a metre.

And £2m will go towards the fight against coastal erosion in Montrose.

The ambitious plan has been hailed as a signal of “determination and commitment” by the coalition administration.

It grabbed control of the authority in an April coup.

The new administration is following through on plans revealed by the SNP ruling group in its February budget to unlock the huge investment figure through an Angus public infrastructure fund.

Their spending proposals added £1m in the council’s loan budget to fund extra borrowing for capital projects over the next four years.

It was the key point of difference between administration and opposition budgets.

In May, the new Independent/Conservative/Labour administration said it would retain the fighting fund in the council’s spending plans.

The group says it will bring “game-changing” investment.

“These projects are not just maintenance to manage decline,” said a statement.

“They are an investment in quality which will also prevent bigger bills in the future.”

What will the £21m Angus fund be spent on?

Key projects include:

  • Roads-related infrastructure – £9.7m
  • Major flood protection projects – £5m
  • School heating systems replacement with low carbon solutions – £2.8m
  • Swimming pools plant replacement and upgrades – £1.2m
  • Bridges-related infrastructure works – £1.4m
  • External repainting of buildings – £0.5 million

Angus projects are ‘needs, not wants’

The ruling group said: “We want residents to know that the 1% added to their council tax rise this year is being spent wisely.”

Angus Council Tax was hiked by 11% this year, the second largest increase since the authority was formed.

“These projects are essentials, highlighted by expert advice, if we are to prevent more costly problems later,” said the administration.

Pothole on Angus road
Angus road repairs are part of the investment plan. Image: Supplied

“We have ensured that this money is shared across Angus and have looked at needs, not wants”.

Council leader George Meechan said: This ambitious plan shows this Angus Council administration’s determination and commitment to building a sustainable future while addressing the immediate needs of our community.

“The projects will not only improve the infrastructure but better prepare us for the future”.

The infrastructure fund spending proposals will be discussed at a policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.

