Two Dundee Kingsway roundabouts to shut overnight for roadworks

Two busy Dundee roundabouts are set to close overnight this week for roadworks.

The Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road circles on the Kingsway will shut tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow night respectively for resurfacing work.

Roads contractor Amey says the closures will run from 7.30pm until 6.30am the following day.

All work will be completed by Saturday morning.

Diversions during roadworks on Dundee Kingsway roundabouts

The following diversions will be in place during the Kingsway roadworks:

Thursday (Strathmartine Road): Westbound traffic will be diverted off the A90 at Old Glamis Road Roundabout and head south along Old Glamis Road. Drivers can then turn right onto Clepington Road and continue to rejoin the A90. Eastbound traffic should follow the route in reverse.

Friday (Old Glamis Road): Westbound traffic will be diverted across the Kingsway and onto Forfar Road south of the Kingsway. From there, drivers can turn right onto Clepington Road and then right at Strathmartine Road to rejoin the A90. Eastbound traffic should follow the route in reverse.

