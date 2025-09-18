Two Dundee Kingsway roundabouts to shut overnight for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Dundee Kingsway roundabouts to shut overnight for roadworks

The Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road circles will close tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow.

By James Simpson
The Strathmartine Road Roundabout works will start on Thursday. Image: Google Street View
Two busy Dundee roundabouts are set to close overnight this week for roadworks.

The Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road circles on the Kingsway will shut tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow night respectively for resurfacing work.

Roads contractor Amey says the closures will run from 7.30pm until 6.30am the following day.

All work will be completed by Saturday morning.

Diversions during roadworks on Dundee Kingsway roundabouts

The following diversions will be in place during the Kingsway roadworks:

  • Thursday (Strathmartine Road): Westbound traffic will be diverted off the A90 at Old Glamis Road Roundabout and head south along Old Glamis Road. Drivers can then turn right onto Clepington Road and continue to rejoin the A90. Eastbound traffic should follow the route in reverse.
The roadworks are taking place at the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road roundabouts on the Kingsway. Image: Amey/Google Maps
  • Friday (Old Glamis Road): Westbound traffic will be diverted across the Kingsway and onto Forfar Road south of the Kingsway. From there, drivers can turn right onto Clepington Road and then right at Strathmartine Road to rejoin the A90. Eastbound traffic should follow the route in reverse.

