News Man, 56, charged over 'indecent exposure' on Dundee street The man is alleged to have exposed himself in the Whitfield area on Tuesday. By James Simpson September 18 2025, 2:20pm September 18 2025, 2:20pm Police say they were called to the Longhaugh Road area. Image: Google Street View A 56-year-old man has been charged over an alleged indecent exposure on a Dundee street. Locals contacted police over the incident in an area close to Lothian Crescent in Whitfield on Tuesday. The man was later seen walking in the direction of Murrayfield Drive. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an indecent exposure incident which happened in the Longhaugh Road area of Dundee on Tuesday. "A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."