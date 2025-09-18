M90 south of Perth to shut completely as roadworks end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

M90 south of Perth to shut completely as roadworks end

The M90 near Glenfarg will shut for two nights this weekend.

By Andrew Robson
The Glenhead Bridge works near Glenfarg are coming to an end.
The Glenhead Bridge works near Glenfarg are coming to an end. Image: Google Street View

The M90 in Perthshire is to shut for two nights this weekend.

There will be closures as the contraflow between junctions 8 and 9 near Glenfarg is stood down.

It comes as work to refurbish the Glenhead Bridge comes to an end.

Diversion during overnight M90 closures

The southbound carriageway will close from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Saturday.

Traffic will be diverted via the M90 junction 9 exit, the A912 towards Gateside and the A91, before rejoining the M90 at junction 8 .

The diversion route during the overnight closures on M90 at Glenfarg
The diversion route during the overnight closures. Image: Google Maps

The northbound carriageway will then close from 7.30pm on Sunday until 6.30am on Monday.

A diversion will be in place from M90 junction 8 via the A91 and A912.

There will then be 24-7 restrictions on the outside lane on each carriageway until Friday September 26 at 11pm.

Drivers will then face weeks of overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on the M90 between the Dron bend, after Glenfarg, and Bridge of Earn.

The safety barrier upgrades are expected to run for 12 weeks until Tuesday December 16.

More from News

Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Crieff care home given five weeks to 'significantly improve' or face closure
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Somersault assault and porn addiction
First Minister John Swinney
John Swinney 'right' to attend Donald Trump banquet despite Dundee MP's 'accepting genocide' claim
3
Tony McNally
Football manager sentenced in David Goodwillie document leak case
Smoke from the fire at Riverside Recycling Centre
Dundee recycling centre set to reopen after week-long fire
Police have confirmed human remains found near Fintry in Stirlingshire are those of missing farmer Thomas Robb. Image: Police Scotland
Remains of a missing Stirlingshire farmer found 13 years after disappearance
Music fans are hoping Stirling Summer Sessions returns
£754k plan to develop Stirling's City Park for concerts and festivals approved
Fife Council leader David Ross
Review of David Graham handling planned as Fife Council leader survives no-confidence vote
Groups of anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Community group says Dundee protesters have brought 'fear and anxiety' to residents
5
Police say they were called to the Longhaugh Road area. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged over 'indecent exposure' on Dundee street

Conversation