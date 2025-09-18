M90 south of Perth to shut completely as roadworks end

The M90 in Perthshire is to shut for two nights this weekend.

There will be closures as the contraflow between junctions 8 and 9 near Glenfarg is stood down.

It comes as work to refurbish the Glenhead Bridge comes to an end.

Diversion during overnight M90 closures

The southbound carriageway will close from 7.30pm on Friday until 6.30am on Saturday.

Traffic will be diverted via the M90 junction 9 exit, the A912 towards Gateside and the A91, before rejoining the M90 at junction 8 .

The northbound carriageway will then close from 7.30pm on Sunday until 6.30am on Monday.

A diversion will be in place from M90 junction 8 via the A91 and A912.

There will then be 24-7 restrictions on the outside lane on each carriageway until Friday September 26 at 11pm.

Drivers will then face weeks of overnight closures and speed restrictions during roadworks on the M90 between the Dron bend, after Glenfarg, and Bridge of Earn.

The safety barrier upgrades are expected to run for 12 weeks until Tuesday December 16.