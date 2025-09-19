How much does replacing wheelie bins cost Stirling Council?

Earlier this year, some Stirling residents noticed their brown wheelie bins appeared to be “melting” after being emptied.

Stirling Council told The Courier that a combination of the summer heat and the bins’ organic contents caused the problem, which resulted in hundreds of wheelie bins being replaced.

But how much did that cost?

2,000 bins replaced since 2023

The Courier can reveal that, in 2025 alone, Stirling Council has spent more than £4,500 on replacing 226 domestic bins.

In 2024-25, at least £15,600 was shelled out to replace 783 bins.

And in 2023-24, the figure was even higher: a minimum of £20,300 spent on 1,015 bins.

These details were obtained via a freedom of information (FOI) request, and account for all bin types, not just brown bins.

The local authority said its system does not allow it to run a report showing colours or types separately.

According to Stirling Council, it pays a maximum of £20.77 per wheelie bin.

In comparison, Dundee City Council says it spends up to £23.64 per bin, and Angus Council pays up to £21.95.

Fife Council has the lowest costs of the lot, spending a maximum of £19.95 per wheelie bin.

Stirling Council’s cost is reduced slightly when the bins are bought in bulk, so £20.07 for more than 5,000 bins, and £20.01 for over 10,000.

Damaged bins ‘stored on site’

The council told The Courier it does not send damaged bins to landfill, though they aren’t currently recycled.

Its FOI response said: “We wash and clean as many bins as we can so that they can be reused.

“Where bins are damaged beyond repair we store them on site just now.

“We are in the process of arranging for these bins to be recycled.”

There are an estimated 40,810 households in the Stirling Council area, many with four different kerbside wheelie bins per home.

Last month, it was announced that the current 55-litre blue boxes used for domestic glass recycling collection will be replaced with 140-litre wheeled bins.

According to the council, its existing waste collection service costs £5.1 million per year to run, but changing the way glass is collected will reduce that figure to £4.8m.

