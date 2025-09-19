How much does replacing wheelie bins cost Stirling Council?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How much does replacing wheelie bins cost Stirling Council?

A freedom of information request revealed that more than £40k has been spent on replacing domestic bins since 2023.

By Alex Watson
More than 40,000 households have up to four wheelie bins each in the Stirling Council area. Image: DC Thomson
Earlier this year, some Stirling residents noticed their brown wheelie bins appeared to be “melting” after being emptied.

Stirling Council told The Courier that a combination of the summer heat and the bins’ organic contents caused the problem, which resulted in hundreds of wheelie bins being replaced.

But how much did that cost?

2,000 bins replaced since 2023

The Courier can reveal that, in 2025 alone, Stirling Council has spent more than £4,500 on replacing 226 domestic bins.

In 2024-25, at least £15,600 was shelled out to replace 783 bins.

And in 2023-24, the figure was even higher: a minimum of £20,300 spent on 1,015 bins.

These details were obtained via a freedom of information (FOI) request, and account for all bin types, not just brown bins.

The local authority said its system does not allow it to run a report showing colours or types separately.

The issue of Stirling’s ‘melting’ brown bins has cropped up in recent summers. Image: Jen Spence McFarland

According to Stirling Council, it pays a maximum of £20.77 per wheelie bin.

In comparison, Dundee City Council says it spends up to £23.64 per bin, and Angus Council pays up to £21.95.

Fife Council has the lowest costs of the lot, spending a maximum of £19.95 per wheelie bin.

Stirling Council’s cost is reduced slightly when the bins are bought in bulk, so £20.07 for more than 5,000 bins, and £20.01 for over 10,000.

Damaged bins ‘stored on site’

The council told The Courier it does not send damaged bins to landfill, though they aren’t currently recycled.

Its FOI response said: “We wash and clean as many bins as we can so that they can be reused.

“Where bins are damaged beyond repair we store them on site just now.

“We are in the process of arranging for these bins to be recycled.”

Glass recycling will soon be collected in wheelie bins rather than boxes. Image: DC Thomson

There are an estimated 40,810 households in the Stirling Council area, many with four different kerbside wheelie bins per home.

Last month, it was announced that the current 55-litre blue boxes used for domestic glass recycling collection will be replaced with 140-litre wheeled bins.

According to the council, its existing waste collection service costs £5.1 million per year to run, but changing the way glass is collected will reduce that figure to £4.8m.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

