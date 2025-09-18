Community group says Dundee protesters have brought ‘fear and anxiety’ to residents

A Dundee community group has slammed anti-immigration protesters, who it says have brought “fear and anxiety” to residents.

The Stobswell Forum released a statement on Thursday condemning the protest at Stobsmuir Park and Alloway Terrace on Saturday.

Hundreds of people – including anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism Tayside – gathered in the park, known locally as Swannie Ponds.

The Courier looked on as eggs were thrown between the two groups during a stand-off which lasted more than two hours.

Thursday’s statement said: “The Stobswell Forum strongly condemns the recent anti-immigration protest held at Swannie Ponds and Alloway Terrace in Stobswell.

“The actions of some of the protesters (have) brought fear and anxiety to a number of people living locally.

“Obscene chants and threatening behaviour at the protest and personally identifying people online, which may cause them to be a target of anti-social actions, does nothing but bring division and threaten the fabric of our community.

“The right to protest is an important democratic right but local residents shouldn’t be put in fear for their safety.

“Stobswell has long been a down-to-earth area with a strong sense of community and support, which goes back a very long time. This won’t be given up easily.

“The forum will continue to focus on taking positive actions that will counter the scenes we witnessed last Saturday, aiming to create respectful spaces for better understanding and engagement.

“We would urge all protestors to simply stop and think about the damage that is being caused by your actions.”

Police Scotland said no arrests were made at the time of the protest, however, inquiries remained “ongoing in relation to disorder”.

We have asked the force for an update.

The Courier spoke to residents living nearby ahead of the protest on Saturday to find out what they really thought about claims that organisers were acting on behalf of concerned locals.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s council leader issued a “plea for peace” last week.