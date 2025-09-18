Community group says Dundee protesters have brought ‘fear and anxiety’ to residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community group says Dundee protesters have brought ‘fear and anxiety’ to residents

The Stobswell Forum says it 'strongly condemns' the anti-immigration protest held on Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Groups of anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
A Dundee community group has slammed anti-immigration protesters, who it says have brought “fear and anxiety” to residents.

The Stobswell Forum released a statement on Thursday condemning the protest at Stobsmuir Park and Alloway Terrace on Saturday.

Hundreds of people – including anti-immigration protesters and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism Tayside – gathered in the park, known locally as Swannie Ponds.

The Courier looked on as eggs were thrown between the two groups during a stand-off which lasted more than two hours.

Dundee community group says protest brought ‘fear and anxiety’ to locals

Thursday’s statement said: “The Stobswell Forum strongly condemns the recent anti-immigration protest held at Swannie Ponds and Alloway Terrace in Stobswell.

“The actions of some of the protesters (have) brought fear and anxiety to a number of people living locally.

“Obscene chants and threatening behaviour at the protest and personally identifying people online, which may cause them to be a target of anti-social actions, does nothing but bring division and threaten the fabric of our community.

“The right to protest is an important democratic right but local residents shouldn’t be put in fear for their safety.

The anti-immigration protest was met with opposition from counter-protesters. Image: Elliot Cansfield

“Stobswell has long been a down-to-earth area with a strong sense of community and support, which goes back a very long time. This won’t be given up easily.

“The forum will continue to focus on taking positive actions that will counter the scenes we witnessed last Saturday, aiming to create respectful spaces for better understanding and engagement.

“We would urge all protestors to simply stop and think about the damage that is being caused by your actions.”

Police Scotland said no arrests were made at the time of the protest, however, inquiries remained “ongoing in relation to disorder”.

We have asked the force for an update.

The Courier spoke to residents living nearby ahead of the protest on Saturday to find out what they really thought about claims that organisers were acting on behalf of concerned locals.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s council leader issued a “plea for peace” last week.

Conversation