No other safety measures considered for ‘dangerous’ Forfar street during 20mph delay

Angus roads chiefs have admitted no other potential road safety measures have been looked at for a Forfar street where residents fear only a fatality will see their calls for action answered.

It comes as a 20mph plea from people living on Dundee Road was stalled while Angus Council decides whether to cut the 30mph limit in all the area’s towns and villages.

Dundee Road Action Group has been pushing for extra safety measures on what is one of the town’s busiest roads.

This week, they took their message to the council’s scrutiny committee after submitting a 92-signature petition to the authority.

The group called for the council to consider:

Speed limit reduction (with or without camera)

Timed traffic signals

Traffic islands

Increased parking

Campaigner ‘could not sleep for months’ after Dundee Road crash

Resident Catherine Matheson spoke of the lasting effects of a crash earlier this year.

It pushed her husband’s car down the road and into the wheelchair-adapted vehicle she uses for her disabled grandson.

“Had he or I been accessing that at the time we might well have not been here, or been severely injured,” she said.

“I couldn’t sleep for months thinking about it. I still hear that bang when I rushed out to see my husband’s car shunted into mine.”

Katrina Thomson said: “Residents are of the opinion these accidents are caused by a combination of factors.”

She said those included “speeding and poor driver behaviour.”

“The action group is seeking to implement measures to modify driver behaviour,” she told the committee.

A school crossing patroller previously said the behaviour of some drivers on Dundee Road was “terrifying”.

Surveys have not shown any significant speeding problem

Residents met roads officials, councillors and police on Dundee Road in May.

But they have been repeatedly told surveys have not shown any significant speeding issues.

This week, the group heard recorded speed data did not trigger consideration of other traffic calming measures they are asking for.

And bids for localised 20mph zones are being put on hold while a council working group consider a district-wide approach in line with a Scottish Government speed strategy.

Scrutiny committee convener Bill Duff said: “We’re not going to solve the problem here. This is not a decision-making committee.

“We don’t have the tools. All we can do is direct it to the people that do.

“I think we should defer it to the communities committee.

“We are parking the speed limit issue because we’re looking at that in the pan-Angus approach.

“But the concerns about the accident record, the number of shunted cars and the desire for speed calming I think is appropriate to be dealt with by communities.”

The next scheduled communities committee is on November 11.