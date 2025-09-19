No other safety measures considered for ‘dangerous’ Forfar street during 20mph delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No other safety measures considered for ‘dangerous’ Forfar street during 20mph delay

Dundee Road residents say nine vehicles have been written-off or badly damaged in a series of crashes on one of the main routes into Forfar from the A90.

By Graham Brown
Police at the scene of Dundee Road crash in May when a vehicle hit parked cars. Image: Supplied
Police at the scene of Dundee Road crash in May when a vehicle hit parked cars. Image: Supplied

Angus roads chiefs have admitted no other potential road safety measures have been looked at for a Forfar street where residents fear only a fatality will see their calls for action answered.

It comes as a 20mph plea from people living on Dundee Road was stalled while Angus Council decides whether to cut the 30mph limit in all the area’s towns and villages.

Dundee Road Action Group has been pushing for extra safety measures on what is one of the town’s busiest roads.

Forfar-based Dundee Road Action Group.
Dundee Road Action Group residents (from left) Grant Reid, Katrina Thomson, Graeme Laird, Bryan McShane, and Dean Robertson met roads officers councillors in May. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

This week, they took their message to the council’s scrutiny committee after submitting a 92-signature petition to the authority.

The group called for the council to consider:

  • Speed limit reduction (with or without camera)
  • Timed traffic signals
  • Traffic islands
  • Increased parking

Campaigner ‘could not sleep for months’ after Dundee Road crash

Resident Catherine Matheson spoke of the lasting effects of a crash earlier this year.

It pushed her husband’s car down the road and into the wheelchair-adapted vehicle she uses for her disabled grandson.

“Had he or I been accessing that at the time we might well have not been here, or been severely injured,” she said.

Crash on Dundee Road in Forfar.
Vehicles were shunted into each other in one crash earlier this year. Image: Supplied

“I couldn’t sleep for months thinking about it. I still hear that bang when I rushed out to see my husband’s car shunted into mine.”

Katrina Thomson said: “Residents are of the opinion these accidents are caused by a combination of factors.”

She said those included “speeding and poor driver behaviour.”

“The action group is seeking to implement measures to modify driver behaviour,” she told the committee.

A school crossing patroller previously said the behaviour of some drivers on Dundee Road was “terrifying”.

Surveys have not shown any significant speeding problem

Residents met roads officials, councillors and police on Dundee Road in May.

But they have been repeatedly told surveys have not shown any significant speeding issues.

This week, the group heard recorded speed data did not trigger consideration of other traffic calming measures they are asking for.

And bids for localised 20mph zones are being put on hold while a council working group consider a district-wide approach in line with a Scottish Government speed strategy.

Scrutiny committee convener Bill Duff said: “We’re not going to solve the problem here. This is not a decision-making committee.

“We don’t have the tools. All we can do is direct it to the people that do.

“I think we should defer it to the communities committee.

“We are parking the speed limit issue because we’re looking at that in the pan-Angus approach.

“But the concerns about the accident record, the number of shunted cars and the desire for speed calming I think is appropriate to be dealt with by communities.”

The next scheduled communities committee is on November 11.

Conversation