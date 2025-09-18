Crieff care home given five weeks to ‘significantly improve’ or face closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff care home given five weeks to ‘significantly improve’ or face closure

'Serious' concerns have been raised about the quality of care given at Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Dalnaglar Care Home in Comrie Road, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Crieff care home has been given just over a month to rectify “significant and serious” concerns or risk being shut down.

The Care Inspectorate has issued a further written warning to Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home over the quality of care experienced by residents.

The home has until October 27 to make significant improvements.

A spokesperson for BCG, which runs the Comrie Road care home, says they are “deeply disappointed” by the report.

‘Serious and significant’ concerns at Crieff care home

The deadline follows a letter of serious concern after a follow-up visit was changed to a full inspection due to the treatment of patients.

A spokesperson for the care watchdog said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.

Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
The Care Inspectorate has criticised care at Dalnaglar Nursing Home in Crieff. Image: BCG

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns we have issued an improvement notice.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

A report on the most recent inspection will be published in due course.

Improvements must be made at Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home by October 27

The improvements that must be met by the October deadline include:

  • Service users must experience compassionate palliative and end-of-life care that meets their health, safety and wellbeing needs.
  • Service users must be kept safe from harm by managing the administration of medication safely.
  • The home must have developed, and implemented, a plan to ensure a sufficient number of staff on duty at all times to care for, and support, service users in a person-centred and responsive manner.
  • The home must ensure that service users experience a service that is well-led and managed, and which results in better outcomes for them.

The improvement requirements state: “Where more than one improvement is specified, failure to demonstrate compliance with any one of the improvements within the required timescale may result in us proceeding to make proposals to cancel registration.”

Perthshire patients’ needs ‘dismissed’ by staff

The demand for improvements has come after the Crieff Road care home was branded “weak” in several areas after an inspection in March.

In the report for a later inspection in May, Dalnaglar was given a 1 – the lowest mark available – for leadership, staff and wellbeing support.

Inspectors found that some of the patients’ needs were dismissed by staff, with some being told to wait for their care to be delivered.

They also witnessed some patients receiving abrupt responses from carers.

Balhousie Dalnaglar care home in Crieff.

Inspectors found that wellbeing checks were not being consistently carried out.

Care and support was seen to be task-oriented rather than tailored to individual needs and preferences, their report claimed.

Some patients also had no means to call for assistance, and during periods of hot weather, some room temperatures exceeded 28C.

The Care Inspectorate initially applied for emergency cancellation, but this was later withdrawn after a series of monitoring visits in May and June.

During these visits, inspectors found that improvements were being made.

However, there remained concerns over the standards of care in certain areas.

BCG ‘deeply disappointed by report’

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are deeply disappointed by this report from the Care Inspectorate.

“We are continuing to work in close collaboration with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to further drive ongoing improvements within the service.

“Our number one priority is the care, safety and wellbeing of our residents.

“We also remain fully committed to supporting our team as we move forward together, and will continue to listen and act in the best interests of those who live and work in our home.”

