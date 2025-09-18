Remains of a missing Stirlingshire farmer found 13 years after disappearance

The remains of a missing Stirlingshire farmer have been found 13 years after he disappeared.

Thomas Robb failed to return to his farm in the Carron Valley in August 2012, sparking a major search operation.

A police appeal at the time said locals had helped to scour terrain for the missing 74-year-old.

However, he was never found.

The force has now confirmed that human remains found in woodland near the village of Fintry on September 8 have been identified as those of Thomas Robb.

His family has been informed, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.