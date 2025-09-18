Dundee recycling centre set to reopen after week-long fire

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee is set to reopen after a week-long fire at the site.

Crews were first called to the council-run facility on Thursday September 4 after residents reported a burning smell.

The incident caused large plumes of smoke to drift across the city, with residents still able to smell the burning days later.

Firefighters fought the compost blaze for seven days, eventually leaving the site on the evening of September 12.

Riverside Recycling Centre set to reopen

The recycling centre is now set to reopen on Monday, however, the composting facility will remain closed.

A statement from Dundee City Council read: “Riverside Household Waste Recycling will reopen on Monday (September 22).

“The centre has been closed since a fire broke out in the garden waste area of the composting facility two weeks ago.

“A clear-up operation has been underway since the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service withdrew from the facility.

“Riverside HWRC will now reopen on Monday.

“In the meantime, alternative recycling facilities are available at Baldovie HWRC.

“The composting facility at Riverside will remain closed until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

At the time, fire sources explained to The Courier why a fire like this is so difficult to put out.