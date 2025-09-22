‘Significant and concerning’ rise in Dundee serious assaults revealed by police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Significant and concerning’ rise in Dundee serious assaults revealed by police chief

The figures were revealed in a report drafted by Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell.

By Laura Devlin
Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee has seen a “significant and concerning” rise in the number of serious assaults in 2025.

A report drafted by Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell reveals there were 36 serious assaults in the city between April 1 and June 30.

This is up from 24 in the same period last year – an increase of 50%.

The report, which will go before the council’s city governance committee next week, details that a number of these offences appear to relate to criminal feuds.

As a result, “investigations are hindered by non-engagement from the complainer or witnesses”.

Over 70% of cases solved

So far, 26 of these crimes have been detected, giving a current detection rate of over 70%.

A number of these investigations are ongoing with “positive lines of investigation being pursued such as identified suspects, and forensic examinations pending”.

Analysis of the recorded assaults shows that 16 occurred within residential properties where the accused was known to the victim and 14 within open space.

Most of these incidents involved punching and kicking the victim to the head and body causing injury, whilst nine involved the use of weapons such as knives and blunt objects.

According to the report, ‘serious assault’ is defined by any injury which requires medical closure technique, for example stitches or glue to broken bones and internal injuries.

It added: “Severity of injuries within this category ranges from facial injuries sustained from a single punch to broken bones or serious lacerations sustained during prolonged attacks where weapons are used.”

Rise in attempted murders

Ch Supt Russell’s report also reveals there has been an increase in the number of attempted murders in Dundee.

Between April and June, there were nine recorded in the city.

This is up from the six during the previous reporting period and three within the corresponding period last year.

None of the offences are connected and all have been detected with perpetrators arrested and charged.

Vehicles were used as weapons in three of these offences and were intentionally driven at victims, although no severe injury was actually sustained.

Conversation