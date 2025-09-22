‘Significant and concerning’ rise in Dundee serious assaults revealed by police chief

Dundee has seen a “significant and concerning” rise in the number of serious assaults in 2025.

A report drafted by Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell reveals there were 36 serious assaults in the city between April 1 and June 30.

This is up from 24 in the same period last year – an increase of 50%.

The report, which will go before the council’s city governance committee next week, details that a number of these offences appear to relate to criminal feuds.

As a result, “investigations are hindered by non-engagement from the complainer or witnesses”.

Over 70% of cases solved

So far, 26 of these crimes have been detected, giving a current detection rate of over 70%.

A number of these investigations are ongoing with “positive lines of investigation being pursued such as identified suspects, and forensic examinations pending”.

Analysis of the recorded assaults shows that 16 occurred within residential properties where the accused was known to the victim and 14 within open space.

Most of these incidents involved punching and kicking the victim to the head and body causing injury, whilst nine involved the use of weapons such as knives and blunt objects.

According to the report, ‘serious assault’ is defined by any injury which requires medical closure technique, for example stitches or glue to broken bones and internal injuries.

It added: “Severity of injuries within this category ranges from facial injuries sustained from a single punch to broken bones or serious lacerations sustained during prolonged attacks where weapons are used.”

Rise in attempted murders

Ch Supt Russell’s report also reveals there has been an increase in the number of attempted murders in Dundee.

Between April and June, there were nine recorded in the city.

This is up from the six during the previous reporting period and three within the corresponding period last year.

None of the offences are connected and all have been detected with perpetrators arrested and charged.

Vehicles were used as weapons in three of these offences and were intentionally driven at victims, although no severe injury was actually sustained.