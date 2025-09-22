First look at plans for £80,000 Kirriemuir sports centre gym upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at plans for £80,000 Kirriemuir sports centre gym upgrade

The project at Webster’s Sports Centre in Kirrie will complete Angus Alive’s revamp of facilities across the district.

By Graham Brown
How the new gym at Webster's Sports Centre in Kirriemuir will look. Image: Angus Alive
Angus Alive is carrying out an £80,000 Kirriemuir gym upgrade to complete a revamp of its facilities across the area.

The leisure trust has revealed what fitness fans can expect at the new-look Webster’s Sports Centre fitness suite once the project is complete.

It will bring brand new fitness equipment, lighting, flooring and graphics.

Kirriemuir Sports Centre
Webster’s Sports Centre in Kirriemuir. Image: Google

The new colour scheme will bring it in line with Angus Alive’s other gym refurbishments.

This latest project follows the successful upgrades of fitness suites at Arbroath Sports Centre, Brechin Community Campus, Carnoustie Sports Centre, Forfar Community Campus, Montrose Sports Centre, and Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath.

Angus Alive senior manager Colin Knight said: “Over the past few years, we have invested in our fitness facilities to ensure our customers enjoy the very best environment, equipment and support for their fitness goals and wellbeing.

“We’re looking forward to offering a consistent, modern standard across all our sites in Angus.”

Kirriemuir sports centre project to start next month

Work at Webster’s Sports Centre will begin on Monday October 20.

The gym is earmarked to reopen on week commencing Monday December 15.

Angus Alive members can use nearby Forfar Community Campus and any of the other gyms during the closure.

Webster’s Sport Centre swimming pool will stay open throughout the gym revamp and other activities will continue as normal.

Leisure team lead Lynne Haxton said: “Our bACTIVE membership is now sitting at record numbers, well above pre-Covid levels.

Hailey Duff from Forfar at opening of Brechin sports centre.
Gold medal-winning Angus curler Hailey Duff at the previous opening of the revamped Brechin fitness suite. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We hope the improvements at Webster’s Sports Centre will encourage even more of the local community to get involved in our fitness and wellbeing activities.”

Major spending plans for gym upgrades were agreed in 2022 as part of the leisure trust’s fightback from the pandemic.

