First look at plans for £80,000 Kirriemuir sports centre gym upgrade

Angus Alive is carrying out an £80,000 Kirriemuir gym upgrade to complete a revamp of its facilities across the area.

The leisure trust has revealed what fitness fans can expect at the new-look Webster’s Sports Centre fitness suite once the project is complete.

It will bring brand new fitness equipment, lighting, flooring and graphics.

The new colour scheme will bring it in line with Angus Alive’s other gym refurbishments.

This latest project follows the successful upgrades of fitness suites at Arbroath Sports Centre, Brechin Community Campus, Carnoustie Sports Centre, Forfar Community Campus, Montrose Sports Centre, and Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath.

Angus Alive senior manager Colin Knight said: “Over the past few years, we have invested in our fitness facilities to ensure our customers enjoy the very best environment, equipment and support for their fitness goals and wellbeing.

“We’re looking forward to offering a consistent, modern standard across all our sites in Angus.”

Kirriemuir sports centre project to start next month

Work at Webster’s Sports Centre will begin on Monday October 20.

The gym is earmarked to reopen on week commencing Monday December 15.

Angus Alive members can use nearby Forfar Community Campus and any of the other gyms during the closure.

Webster’s Sport Centre swimming pool will stay open throughout the gym revamp and other activities will continue as normal.

Leisure team lead Lynne Haxton said: “Our bACTIVE membership is now sitting at record numbers, well above pre-Covid levels.

“The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We hope the improvements at Webster’s Sports Centre will encourage even more of the local community to get involved in our fitness and wellbeing activities.”

Major spending plans for gym upgrades were agreed in 2022 as part of the leisure trust’s fightback from the pandemic.