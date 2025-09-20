Peat & Diesel to headline Pitlochry Heartland music festival

Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival organisers have secured one of Scotland’s most beloved live acts to top the bill next summer.

Peat & Diesel will headline the Sunday night of the Heartland Festival 2026.

The Stornoway trio’s raucous blend of storytelling, humour and high-energy trad rock has made them fan favourites around the world.

They played to 4,500 fans at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena earlier this year.

Closer to home, they closed the live stage at Crieff Highland Gathering in August.

With their third studio album now in the works, Heartland festival-goers can expect a mix of crowd favourites and brand-new tracks when they take to the Pitlochry stage on Sunday June 28.

Festival promoter Graham Howie said: “Almost everyone has requested Peat & Diesel to come and play at the Heartland Festival and we are very confident this announcement will be well received.

“They are very much in demand and we’re delighted to have them join us for what is shaping up to be an amazing weekend of live music.”

Peat & Diesel top acts confirmed for Pitlochry Heartland festival

Peat & Diesel are the latest in a long list of acts confirmed for next year’s gathering in Pitlochry.

A new Friday night ‘An Evening With’ event will feature support artists Billy Reekie and Cammy Barnes, with a headliner still to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other confirmed artists across the weekend include Starsailor, Torridon, Ben Walker, Sandi Thom, The Laurettes and The Skids.

Tickets remain on sale now via the Heartland Festival website.

Under-13s go free.

More than 8,000 people attended this year’s two-day Heartland Festival at Pitlochry Recreation Ground, enjoying acts such as Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore.