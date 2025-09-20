Peat & Diesel to headline Pitlochry Heartland music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peat & Diesel to headline Pitlochry Heartland music festival

Heartland Festival goers can expect old favourites and songs from Peat & Diesel's third studio album when they play in Pitlochry.

By Morag Lindsay
Three band members of Peat & Deisel
Peat & Diesel are coming to Pitlochry. Image: Crieff Highland Gathering.

Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival organisers have secured one of Scotland’s most beloved live acts to top the bill next summer.

Peat & Diesel will headline the Sunday night of the Heartland Festival 2026.

The Stornoway trio’s raucous blend of storytelling, humour and high-energy trad rock has made them fan favourites around the world.

Peat and Diesel next to toad sign pointing to Stornoway and Tarbet
Peat and Diesel will hit the road to Pitlochry next year.

They played to 4,500 fans at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena earlier this year.

Closer to home, they closed the live stage at Crieff Highland Gathering in August.

With their third studio album now in the works, Heartland festival-goers can expect a mix of crowd favourites and brand-new tracks when they take to the Pitlochry stage on Sunday June 28.

Peat and Diesel live show with large crowd with hands in air
The Pitlochry crowd will get to taste a Peat & Diesel live experience.

Festival promoter Graham Howie said: “Almost everyone has requested Peat & Diesel to come and play at the Heartland Festival and we are very confident this announcement will be well received.

“They are very much in demand and we’re delighted to have them join us for what is shaping up to be an amazing weekend of live music.”

Peat & Diesel top acts confirmed for Pitlochry Heartland festival

Peat & Diesel are the latest in a long list of acts confirmed for next year’s gathering in Pitlochry.

Large crowd in front of stage watching Ben Walker perform, with forest-covered mountain behind
Crowds flocked to Pitlochry Recreation Ground for Heartland Festival 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A new Friday night ‘An Evening With’ event will feature support artists Billy Reekie and Cammy Barnes, with a headliner still to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other confirmed artists across the weekend include Starsailor, Torridon, Ben Walker, Sandi Thom, The Laurettes and The Skids.

Richard Jobson performing on stage with the Skids
The Skids frontman Richard Jobson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tickets remain on sale now via the Heartland Festival website.

Under-13s go free.

More than 8,000 people attended this year’s two-day Heartland Festival at Pitlochry Recreation Ground, enjoying acts such as Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore.

