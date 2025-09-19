EXCLUSIVE: Relatives hit out as 18 staff members at Dundee care home left unable to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Relatives hit out as 18 staff members at Dundee care home left unable to work

The Home Office has revoked the sponsorship licence for employing overseas staff at Harestane Care Home.

Concerns have been raised at Harestane Care Home in Kirkton.
Harestane Care Home in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Relatives of residents at a Dundee care home have hit out after 18 staff members were left unable to work due to a Home Office decision.

The UK Government department has revoked the sponsorship licence that allows Harestane Care Home to employ skilled overseas workers.

It is understood 18 staff members at the Harestane Road nursing home are now unable to work after the licence was revoked.

Family members have expressed concerns about the impact on the ongoing care and welfare of residents at the home, operated by Priority Care.

The Home Office has refused to explain its decision to revoke Harestane Care Home’s licence, but says it is cracking down on alleged rule-breaking in the sector.

Priority Care admits there was an “administrative error” but denies any wrongdoing.

Sponsorship licence revoked at Harestane Care Home

In a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, relatives of people cared for at the home have urged the Home Office to reconsider its decision and provide a detailed explanation of the move.

They say the overseas workers at the home have built strong and trusting relationships with residents and are an “integral part of the Harestane community”.

“We understand that the Home Office has a responsibility to ensure that sponsors comply with all regulations,” the letter adds.

“However, we are struggling to comprehend why such a drastic and unannounced action has been taken without any apparent consideration for vulnerable residents and the dedicated staff who are now facing an uncertain future.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. James Manning/PA Wire

The Home Office claims it has revoked record numbers of visa sponsor licences in recent months.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, 1,948 licences allowing companies to bring in migrant workers were revoked.

According to the department, many employers had been using work visas to help migrants circumvent immigration rules and undercut domestic workers.

Adult social care, hospitality, retail and construction are among the sectors with the highest levels of abuse, says the Home Office.

When approached for comment on the Harestane Care Home situation, the Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.

Harestanes Care Home on Harestane Road.
The home is on Harestane Road. Image: Google Street View

Instead, a statement from Mike Tapp MP, minister for migration and citizenship, said: “Those who abuse our immigration system must face the strongest possible consequences.

“We will not hesitate to ban companies from sponsoring workers from overseas where this is being done to undercut British workers and exploit vulnerable staff.

“My message to unscrupulous employers is clear: these shameful practices will not be tolerated.”

In a statement to The Courier, Andy Prior, director of Priority Care, said: “We take our sponsor obligations extremely seriously, and we reject any suggestion that we have undercut British workers or exploited staff.

“The issue at hand relates to an administrative error, and we have already been in contact with the Home Office to discuss and address this.

“We understand the minister’s press statement; however, this does not bear any relevance to our situation.

Dundee care home admits ‘admin error’ but denies exploiting workers

“Our case does not involve exploitation or the undercutting of workers.

We have already begun engagement with the Home Office to have the decision reversed.

“We remain confident that we have acted in good faith and will demonstrate this through the proper process.

“It is important to stress that our sponsored colleagues are highly valued members of our workforce, and their contribution to resident care is vital at a time when recruitment across the social care sector remains extremely challenging.

“Our focus continues to be on supporting both our staff and residents, while working with the authorities to bring this to a positive resolution.”

It is understood Priority Care has put a contingency plan in place at the home, which is rated among the best in Dundee.

Conversation