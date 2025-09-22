Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane Hydro Lodge holiday let, new Stirling takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane Hydro Lodge holiday let, new Stirling takeaway

The Courier looks at the latest planning news for Stirling and Stirlingshire.

By Isla Glen
The Dunblane Hydro Lodge.
Hydro Lodge could become a holiday let. Image: DC Thomson

A former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with a holiday let.

The decommissioned telephone exchange, off the A827 between Kenmore and Killin, would be demolished if the proposals are accepted.

A new bothy with a timber deck would be erected in its place.

The application says it would “benefit the local economy by bringing tourists to the area that may use local facilities”.

The plans, submitted by Lillian Price of Glasgow-based The Wild Sleep, are being considered by Stirling Council.

Plans for student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop

Stirling’s New Look building. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In our last Planning Ahead article, we told how new proposals could see Stirling’s New Look store split into three units.

The developer, Sava Estates, has now unveiled new plans to convert the upper floors into a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme or a 100-bedroom hotel.

It is hoped the project would bring “increased footfall” to the city centre, as well as “rejuvenating and enhancing the offering”.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Stirling Council in the coming months.

Former Stirling bookmakers given permission to become takeaway

The Betfred unit on Barnton Street in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A former betting shop in Stirling city centre looks set to become a shop and takeaway.

Stirling Council has approved plans to turn the empty Betfred unit on Barnton Street into a convenience store that also serves hot food.

The scheme, submitted by Stirling International Food and Wine, includes layout alterations to make way for shelves and a chilled display area.

There would also be a “small-scale” hot food preparation area with closed-appliance cooking only and hot display units.

The application says all hot food would be pre-cooked and reheated onsite using a sealed cooking appliance.

Plans to mount historic sign on Bridge of Allan archway

The Avenue Archway in Bridge of Allan. Image: Dr Welsh Trust via Stirling Council Planning

A historic sign could be displayed in Bridge of Allan, if plans are approved.

The Dr Welsh Trust is in possession of the artefact, which is one of two cast at the Cornton Foundry in 1952 to mark the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II,

It was originally placed at the Stirling University entrance but was later removed.

Now restored, the trust has asked Stirling Council for permission to mount it on Avenue Arch with a plaque explaining its history.

Holiday let plans for Dunblane Hydro Gatehouse

The floorplan of how the lodge would look. Image: ISA Architects

Dunblane Hydro’s lodge could become a holiday let under new proposals.

The Courier previously revealed that Apex Hotels would be taking over the Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

Now, the chain wants to convert the Perth Road gatehouse into a hotel guest house.

Hydro Lodge, which was previously used for staff accommodation, has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years.

Works would include replacing the roof, installing new doors, painting the exterior, and a new patio area.

Stirling Council will consider the application.

Here are the links to the planning papers:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes
Council asks for more time to consider demolition of fire-hit Glenrothes house
How the new gym at Webster's Sports Centre in Kirriemuir will look. Image: Angus Alive
First look at plans for £80,000 Kirriemuir sports centre gym upgrade
Buffalo Farm owner Steve Mitchell
Out-of-pocket investors' angry as Fife Buffalo Farm owner showcases products at Holyrood
7
CR0049025, James Simpson, Dundee, Tayside's new Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell. Picture shows; Tayside's new Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell at Bell Street Headquarters. Friday 26th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Significant and concerning' rise in Dundee serious assaults revealed by police chief
Shamshad Adams.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning
Samantha Ritchie
Woman facing jail after 'dreadful' bottle attack outside Perth takeaway
The pool at Arbroath Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Which Angus schools and pools will benefit from £21m spending plan?
Dundee University's nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Significant weaknesses' at Dundee University nursery and Montrose childminding service
Ben MacPherson SNP MSP universities minister Dundee
Dundee University crisis top of Scottish Government agenda despite new education chief
Becky Mackenzie (Just for Fun team). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Relay Wild Triathlon 2025 takes place in Crieff

Conversation