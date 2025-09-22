Stirling Planning Ahead: Dunblane Hydro Lodge holiday let, new Stirling takeaway

A former Loch Tay phone exchange could be replaced with a holiday let.

The decommissioned telephone exchange, off the A827 between Kenmore and Killin, would be demolished if the proposals are accepted.

A new bothy with a timber deck would be erected in its place.

The application says it would “benefit the local economy by bringing tourists to the area that may use local facilities”.

The plans, submitted by Lillian Price of Glasgow-based The Wild Sleep, are being considered by Stirling Council.

Plans for student flats or hotel above Stirling New Look shop

In our last Planning Ahead article, we told how new proposals could see Stirling’s New Look store split into three units.

The developer, Sava Estates, has now unveiled new plans to convert the upper floors into a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme or a 100-bedroom hotel.

It is hoped the project would bring “increased footfall” to the city centre, as well as “rejuvenating and enhancing the offering”.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Stirling Council in the coming months.

Former Stirling bookmakers given permission to become takeaway

A former betting shop in Stirling city centre looks set to become a shop and takeaway.

Stirling Council has approved plans to turn the empty Betfred unit on Barnton Street into a convenience store that also serves hot food.

The scheme, submitted by Stirling International Food and Wine, includes layout alterations to make way for shelves and a chilled display area.

There would also be a “small-scale” hot food preparation area with closed-appliance cooking only and hot display units.

The application says all hot food would be pre-cooked and reheated onsite using a sealed cooking appliance.

Plans to mount historic sign on Bridge of Allan archway

A historic sign could be displayed in Bridge of Allan, if plans are approved.

The Dr Welsh Trust is in possession of the artefact, which is one of two cast at the Cornton Foundry in 1952 to mark the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II,

It was originally placed at the Stirling University entrance but was later removed.

Now restored, the trust has asked Stirling Council for permission to mount it on Avenue Arch with a plaque explaining its history.

Holiday let plans for Dunblane Hydro Gatehouse

Dunblane Hydro’s lodge could become a holiday let under new proposals.

The Courier previously revealed that Apex Hotels would be taking over the Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

Now, the chain wants to convert the Perth Road gatehouse into a hotel guest house.

Hydro Lodge, which was previously used for staff accommodation, has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years.

Works would include replacing the roof, installing new doors, painting the exterior, and a new patio area.

Stirling Council will consider the application.

Here are the links to the planning papers:

