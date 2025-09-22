Care round-up: ‘Significant weaknesses’ at Dundee University nursery and Montrose childminding service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: ‘Significant weaknesses’ at Dundee University nursery and Montrose childminding service

Services in Crieff, Rosyth and Forfar also feature in the latest care reports.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee University's nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: DC Thomson
Inspectors have found “significant weaknesses” at Dundee University’s nursery and at a Montrose childminding service in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent reports from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the Care Inspectorate, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), as well as other issues affecting care services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The MPTS is the watchdog for doctors and physicians in the UK, and holds them to account for misconduct.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for care providers such as homes, nurseries and after-school clubs, and grades services on key areas using a six-point scale, where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

The SSSC is the watchdog for workers in the care sector, while the NMC is the organisation that monitors the registration of nurses and midwives, some of whom work in care settings.

Some reports were only published weeks after inspections or hearings took place.

Dr Douglas Brown, Tayside/Fife

Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson

Claims a former Ninewells surgeon asked what he thought was a 12-year-old boy for explicit images, have been found proved.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) hearing took place over claims Dr Douglas Brown sent inappropriate messages online.

The breast surgery specialist, who spent 23 years with NHS Tayside before his retirement in 2021, was actually speaking to an undercover police officer in Yorkshire.

Brown, who lives in north-east Fife, now faces being struck off over his conduct.

With the allegations against him found proved, The Courier has taken a closer look at Brown’s near-40-year career.

University of Dundee Nursery

Inspectors found “significant weaknesses” within the leadership team after a visit to the University of Dundee Nursery.

The Care Inspectorate heard from one parent that they had experienced “limited communication” and that their emails don’t always get answered.

The nursery has also been told to develop its approach to quality assurance and self-evaluation.

Officials had previously raised concerns that children did not have access to the outside space for parts of the day.

Harestane Care Home, Dundee

Concerns have been raised at Harestane Care Home in Kirkton.
Harestane Care Home in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Relatives of residents at a Dundee care home have hit out after 18 staff members were left unable to work due to a Home Office decision.

The UK Government department has revoked the sponsorship licence that allows Harestane Care Home to employ skilled overseas workers.

The Home Office has refused to explain its decision to revoke Harestane Care Home’s licence, but says it is cracking down on alleged rule-breaking in the sector.

Priority Care, which operates the home, admits there was an “administrative error” but denies any wrongdoing.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home, Crieff

Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Dalnaglar Care Home in Comrie Road, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Crieff care home has been given just over a month to rectify “significant and serious” concerns or risk being shut down.

The Care Inspectorate has issued a further written warning to Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home over the quality of care experienced by residents.

The home has until October 27 to make significant improvements.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are deeply disappointed by this report from the Care Inspectorate.

“We are continuing to work in close collaboration with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to further drive ongoing improvements within the service.”

Angie Harrison childminding, Rosyth

Angie Harrison.
Angie Harrison. Image: Fife Council

A Rosyth childminder has been awarded the highest possible grades across all areas in her latest inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors rated Angie Harrison’s service as ‘excellent’ in every category – a rarely achieved feat – during a visit in August.

Harrison was praised for her nurturing, personalised care, rich learning environment, and sector-leading leadership.

Responding to the report, she said: “Nurture, fun and kindness are at the heart of our services, and we are positively thriving in our learning endeavours outdoors.

“I’m delighted to have been recognised by the Care Inspectorate at my inspection.”

Margaret Smart childminding, Montrose

During a recent visit, the Care Inspectorate scored childminder Margaret Smart’s service “weak” across the board.

Inspectors said that resources were not easily accessible, and there was limited floor space for children during the visit.

They also said that the childminder had “very limited” awareness of potential risk within her home.

Additionally, the service did not have infection control procedures in place, and children did not always wash their hands before meals.

Inspectors were also denied access to the kitchen during their visit and issued a series of requirements to address “significant weaknesses”.

St David’s Care Home, Forfar

St. Davids Care Homein Forfar.
St. David’s Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The leadership at St David’s Care Home in Forfar has been criticised by officials.

The Care Inspectorate found that staff were not confident about how to respond fully in an emergency, and this presented a significant risk to that person.

Additionally, they said the home could not demonstrate that all checks had been conducted to ensure the service meets the needs of people.

They also said that some areas of the home required maintenance, and found that many of the doors and walls were damaged.

