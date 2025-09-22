Care round-up: ‘Significant weaknesses’ at Dundee University nursery and Montrose childminding service

Inspectors have found “significant weaknesses” at Dundee University’s nursery and at a Montrose childminding service in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent reports from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the Care Inspectorate, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), as well as other issues affecting care services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The MPTS is the watchdog for doctors and physicians in the UK, and holds them to account for misconduct.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for care providers such as homes, nurseries and after-school clubs, and grades services on key areas using a six-point scale, where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

The SSSC is the watchdog for workers in the care sector, while the NMC is the organisation that monitors the registration of nurses and midwives, some of whom work in care settings.

Some reports were only published weeks after inspections or hearings took place.

Dr Douglas Brown, Tayside/Fife

Claims a former Ninewells surgeon asked what he thought was a 12-year-old boy for explicit images, have been found proved.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) hearing took place over claims Dr Douglas Brown sent inappropriate messages online.

The breast surgery specialist, who spent 23 years with NHS Tayside before his retirement in 2021, was actually speaking to an undercover police officer in Yorkshire.

Brown, who lives in north-east Fife, now faces being struck off over his conduct.

With the allegations against him found proved, The Courier has taken a closer look at Brown’s near-40-year career.

University of Dundee Nursery

Inspectors found “significant weaknesses” within the leadership team after a visit to the University of Dundee Nursery.

The Care Inspectorate heard from one parent that they had experienced “limited communication” and that their emails don’t always get answered.

The nursery has also been told to develop its approach to quality assurance and self-evaluation.

Officials had previously raised concerns that children did not have access to the outside space for parts of the day.

Harestane Care Home, Dundee

Relatives of residents at a Dundee care home have hit out after 18 staff members were left unable to work due to a Home Office decision.

The UK Government department has revoked the sponsorship licence that allows Harestane Care Home to employ skilled overseas workers.

The Home Office has refused to explain its decision to revoke Harestane Care Home’s licence, but says it is cracking down on alleged rule-breaking in the sector.

Priority Care, which operates the home, admits there was an “administrative error” but denies any wrongdoing.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home, Crieff

A Crieff care home has been given just over a month to rectify “significant and serious” concerns or risk being shut down.

The Care Inspectorate has issued a further written warning to Balhousie Dalnaglar Care Home over the quality of care experienced by residents.

The home has until October 27 to make significant improvements.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are deeply disappointed by this report from the Care Inspectorate.

“We are continuing to work in close collaboration with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to further drive ongoing improvements within the service.”

Angie Harrison childminding, Rosyth

A Rosyth childminder has been awarded the highest possible grades across all areas in her latest inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors rated Angie Harrison’s service as ‘excellent’ in every category – a rarely achieved feat – during a visit in August.

Harrison was praised for her nurturing, personalised care, rich learning environment, and sector-leading leadership.

Responding to the report, she said: “Nurture, fun and kindness are at the heart of our services, and we are positively thriving in our learning endeavours outdoors.

“I’m delighted to have been recognised by the Care Inspectorate at my inspection.”

Margaret Smart childminding, Montrose

During a recent visit, the Care Inspectorate scored childminder Margaret Smart’s service “weak” across the board.

Inspectors said that resources were not easily accessible, and there was limited floor space for children during the visit.

They also said that the childminder had “very limited” awareness of potential risk within her home.

Additionally, the service did not have infection control procedures in place, and children did not always wash their hands before meals.

Inspectors were also denied access to the kitchen during their visit and issued a series of requirements to address “significant weaknesses”.

St David’s Care Home, Forfar

The leadership at St David’s Care Home in Forfar has been criticised by officials.

The Care Inspectorate found that staff were not confident about how to respond fully in an emergency, and this presented a significant risk to that person.

Additionally, they said the home could not demonstrate that all checks had been conducted to ensure the service meets the needs of people.

They also said that some areas of the home required maintenance, and found that many of the doors and walls were damaged.