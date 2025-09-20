Axed Monifieth council skip site set to be sold off

Monifieth’s former skip site is to be dumped by Angus Council in a money-saving move.

The Riverview Drive recycling centre was one of two closed by Angus Council in 2023 budget cuts.

Kirriemuir also lost its skip site.

There are now plans to sell the Monifieth site and a disused council parks yard next door.

Next week, Angus policy committee councillors will be asked to declare the sites surplus to requirements and put them on the market.

But the decision will leave two local groups looking for a new home.

The recycling centre store and part of the yard are used by Monifieth Cycling Without Age and Monifieth Boys’ Brigade.

Council bosses say both groups were told they would be given temporary leases due to the plan to market the ground.

As well as the sale proceeds, offloading the sites will save the council around £8,000 a year.

They lie between the east coast rail line and Blue Seaway park, where Monifieth Activity Centre opened this year.

Monifieth skip site’s fate was finally sealed at the 2023 budget – six years after a U-turn on previous plans to close it.

In 2016, a proposal was brought forward to axe the facility on cost grounds.

But it prompted a furious backlash from locals.

The handling of a review of recycling provision also caused chaos within the council’s political ranks.

And in September 2017, councillors voted for a stay of execution.

Meanwhile, the authority is yet to confirm its plans for the empty Bellies Brae recycling centre in Kirriemuir.

It closed in May 2023 in a move condemned by the town’s community council.