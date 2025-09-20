Axed Monifieth council skip site set to be sold off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed Monifieth council skip site set to be sold off

Monifieth was one of two recycling centres closed by Angus Council in 2023.

By Graham Brown
The former Monifieth recycling centre and adjacent council parks yard are set to be marketed. Image: Google
The former Monifieth recycling centre and adjacent council parks yard are set to be marketed. Image: Google

Monifieth’s former skip site is to be dumped by Angus Council in a money-saving move.

The Riverview Drive recycling centre was one of two closed by Angus Council in 2023 budget cuts.

Kirriemuir also lost its skip site.

There are now plans to sell the Monifieth site and a disused council parks yard next door.

Next week, Angus policy committee councillors will be asked to declare the sites surplus to requirements and put them on the market.

But the decision will leave two local groups looking for a new home.

The recycling centre store and part of the yard are used by Monifieth Cycling Without Age and Monifieth Boys’ Brigade.

Council bosses say both groups were told they would be given temporary leases due to the plan to market the ground.

As well as the sale proceeds, offloading the sites will save the council around £8,000 a year.

They lie between the east coast rail line and Blue Seaway park, where Monifieth Activity Centre opened this year.

Monifieth recycling centre site to be sold.
A map of the surplus Monifieth land to be sold. Image: Angus Council

Monifieth skip site’s fate was finally sealed at the 2023 budget – six years after a U-turn on previous plans to close it.

In 2016, a proposal was brought forward to axe the facility on cost grounds.

But it prompted a furious backlash from locals.

The handling of a review of recycling provision also caused chaos within the council’s political ranks.

And in September 2017, councillors voted for a stay of execution.

Meanwhile, the authority is yet to confirm its plans for the empty Bellies Brae recycling centre in Kirriemuir.

It closed in May 2023 in a move condemned by the town’s community council.

Conversation