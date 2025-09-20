Perth and Kinross weeding ‘behind schedule’ and ‘not fully effective’, admits council

Council bosses have admitted their weeding programme in Perth and Kinross has been “behind schedule” and “not fully effective” this summer.

It follows a barrage of complaints about the state of streets and pavements in Perth city and smaller towns and villages.

Perth and Kinross Council had to appoint a new contractor at the start of this month to take on the work the original contractor had not got round to.

It’s the second year in a row that the street weeding programme has not been up to scratch.

The council says it is “closely monitoring” the situation.

And it is considering a full review of the street weeding contract to avoid a repeat of the problems next year.

Perth area particularly badly hit

The failings are set out in a new briefing note for councillors.

Its author Elaine Ritchie, head of housing and communities, says the council takes care of its own weeding in parks and greenspaces.

But it employs external contractors to do the job on streets and public pavements.

The current contract was awarded to two separate contractors for a four-year period in 2024.

However, one of those contractors encountered “challenges” in year one, which led to delays in the spraying schedule in Strathearn, Kinross, Perth and Scone last year.

The briefing says: “Satisfactory reassurances were given by the contractor involved, that the delays were due to unforeseeable issues and would not be repeated in 2025.

“Unfortunately, in the 2025 season the contractor has been unable to service the full list of agreed areas and has fallen behind schedule again, particularly in the Perth area.”

New contractor appointed

Ms Ritchie says the council decided the quickest solution was to take on another contractor this summer to do the work that had been missed.

They started work on September 1.

The briefing goes on: “The first treatment of street weeds has been completed in all areas.

“However, from close monitoring of the contract, it became apparent some of the spraying (by the original contractor) were not fully effective.

“They have been instructed to re-treat areas including the Western Edge, Craigie, Muirton, North Muirton, Oakbank and Viewlands in Perth, as well as Auchterarder, Milnathort, Almondbank, and Comrie.”

The council’s own grounds maintenance teams are also carrying out street weed clearing in North Muirton and Ferguson Park, following particular concerns raised there.

Public concerns and feedback

Perth businesswoman Joan Masterton is among the residents who have been complaining about the level of street weeds this summer.

She says the failings, coupled with the council’s controversial Grow Wild policy, have left Perth and other towns and villages looking neglected and unappealing.

“We just want Perth and Kinross Council to restore the place to its former glory so people can take a pride in their surroundings again,” she told The Courier.

The council refused to reveal the value of the street weeding contract when asked by The Courier.

But a spokesperson confirmed it would only be paying contractors for the works that had been completed.

“We would acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the level of street weeds in some areas of Perth and Kinross,” they added.

“If required, based on performance and feedback from communities, a full review will be undertaken of the overall street weeding contract to ensure there is an effective and comprehensive service for 2026 and beyond.”

• Perth and Kinross Council is consulting on its Grow Wild policy. The consultation closes on October 31.