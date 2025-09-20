Perth and Kinross weeding ‘behind schedule’ and ‘not fully effective’, admits council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth and Kinross weeding ‘behind schedule’ and ‘not fully effective’, admits council

Perth and Kinross Council was forced to hire a new contractor to tackle its street weeding after the original one failed to do the work

By Morag Lindsay
Pavement with weeds through cracks all along roadside
Weeds growing through the pavement in Perth. Image: Supplied

Council bosses have admitted their weeding programme in Perth and Kinross has been “behind schedule” and “not fully effective” this summer.

It follows a barrage of complaints about the state of streets and pavements in Perth city and smaller towns and villages.

Perth and Kinross Council had to appoint a new contractor at the start of this month to take on the work the original contractor had not got round to.

It’s the second year in a row that the street weeding programme has not been up to scratch.

The council says it is “closely monitoring” the situation.

And it is considering a full review of the street weeding contract to avoid a repeat of the problems next year.

Perth area particularly badly hit

The failings are set out in a new briefing note for councillors.

Its author Elaine Ritchie, head of housing and communities, says the council takes care of its own weeding in parks and greenspaces.

But it employs external contractors to do the job on streets and public pavements.

Weeds growing through pavement by roadside in Perth
Residents are complaining about weeds on streets and pavements in Perth and elsewhere. Image: Supplied

The current contract was awarded to two separate contractors for a four-year period in 2024.

However, one of those contractors encountered “challenges” in year one, which led to delays in the spraying schedule in Strathearn, Kinross, Perth and Scone last year.

The briefing says: “Satisfactory reassurances were given by the contractor involved, that the delays were due to unforeseeable issues and would not be repeated in 2025.

“Unfortunately, in the 2025 season the contractor has been unable to service the full list of agreed areas and has fallen behind schedule again, particularly in the Perth area.”

New contractor appointed

Ms Ritchie says the council decided the quickest solution was to take on another contractor this summer to do the work that had been missed.

Weeds and grass growing out of pavement in Perth
More weeds in Perth this week. Image: Supplied

They started work on September 1.

The briefing goes on: “The first treatment of street weeds has been completed in all areas.

“However, from close monitoring of the contract, it became apparent some of the spraying (by the original contractor) were not fully effective.

“They have been instructed to re-treat areas including the Western Edge, Craigie, Muirton, North Muirton, Oakbank and Viewlands in Perth, as well as Auchterarder, Milnathort, Almondbank, and Comrie.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The council’s weeding regime is under scrutiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council’s own grounds maintenance teams are also carrying out street weed clearing in North Muirton and Ferguson Park, following particular concerns raised there.

Public concerns and feedback

Perth businesswoman Joan Masterton is among the residents who have been complaining about the level of street weeds this summer.

She says the failings, coupled with the council’s controversial Grow Wild policy, have left Perth and other towns and villages looking neglected and unappealing.

“We just want Perth and Kinross Council to restore the place to its former glory so people can take a pride in their surroundings again,” she told The Courier.

Joan Masterton head and shoulders
Joan Masterton. Image: Supplied

The council refused to reveal the value of the street weeding contract when asked by The Courier.

But a spokesperson confirmed it would only be paying contractors for the works that had been completed.

“We would acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the level of street weeds in some areas of Perth and Kinross,” they added.

“If required, based on performance and feedback from communities, a full review will be undertaken of the overall street weeding contract to ensure there is an effective and comprehensive service for 2026 and beyond.”

• Perth and Kinross Council is consulting on its Grow Wild policy. The consultation closes on October 31.

More from News

Janine and some clients.
Former ICU nurse launches 'Carnoustie's first' pet shop alongside dog grooming business
Three band members of Peat & Deisel
Peat & Diesel to headline Pitlochry Heartland music festival
rows of solar panels on grassland
'Stop short-changing Fife communities', renewable energy firms told
2
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland's top 100 businesswomen as demand grows
High Street in Perth.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed
2
The former Monifieth recycling centre and adjacent council parks yard are set to be marketed. Image: Google
Axed Monifieth council skip site set to be sold off
2
Isobel Nicolson has died aged 95. Image: Carol Nicolson.
Isobel Nicolson: Daughter's tribute to retired Perth teacher who carried 'Dundee in her soul'
3
Landscaping on A Place for Everyone in Arbroath will continue into next spring. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Arbroath Abbey apple trees and a home for tiny butterflies on £14m active travel…
Nick Burns standing behind large wooden crest with two headed eagle and Perth motto in Latin
Could this proper piece of Perth fire station history be yours for £800?
Craig and Drew Wighton with gardening tools
Ex-Dundee FC star Craig Wighton swaps football boots for gardening gloves

Conversation