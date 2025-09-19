New sightings of missing Stirling man as search continues

Police have revealed new sightings of a man missing from Stirling as the search for him continues.

Yuxin Cao, who has been missing for more than two weeks, was last seen at the top car park of Dumyat Hill between 7pm and 9pm on September 2.

The 22-year-old had left the grounds of Stirling University around 5am.

He is described as around 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with short black hair.

It has not been confirmed if Yuxin is a student of the university.

Police are appealing for information to establish Yuxin’s movements.

A post on the Police Scotland Forth Valley Facebook page read: “Please can local residents/commercial premises and anyone in the area around these times check CCTV/ring door bells or dash cams.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1260 of September 3 2025.