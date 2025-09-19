Blairgowrie bins left uncollected as sewer repairs ‘gridlock’ local roads

The council has apologised after Blairgowrie residents reported missed wheelie bin collections during sewer repairs.

Scottish Water says the urgent project on Rattray High Street “is progressing”.

It began on September 9 for an estimated for six weeks.

The work has required a road closure between the Balmoral Road and Hatton Road junctions.

As well as refuse disruption, locals have reported parking chaos and “gridlock” on the diversion route.

Rattray sewer works diversion ‘causing major problems’

A 1.5-mile diversion is currently in place, directing traffic from Balmoral Road onto Hatton Road before re-joining the High Street.

Local resident Andy Bell told The Courier that Hatton Road has been heavily congested, especially during peak times.

He said: “The biggest issue with Hatton Road is the cars parked on the road.

“It’s causing major problems at peak times.

“Buses and lorries are needing to use this road, and at times it’s gridlocked due to the parking issue.

“Scotmid Co-op has a small car park, but people still park on the road outside it.

“Further up Hatton Road, there are vehicles parked on the road, even though there is a parking place just down the road towards the junction with Glenalmond Road.

“The council have completely closed off the bottom part of Bonnington road to stop traffic cutting through, which I get to a point as it’s a dangerous junction if you are coming up it from Balmoral Road.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, suggested stricter parking restrictions during the works.

“It would be more helpful if the council made all of Balmoral Road and Hatton Road a non-parking zone during the works.”

Council apologises for missed Blairgowrie bin collections

Residents have also complained about refuse collections being disrupted.

One said: “Since our refuse removal has been cancelled in Sidlaw Road during these works, will the recycle centre be open seven days per week?”

Another added: “I have two brown-lidded bins uncollected in South Street.

“We paid £80 for a collection every two weeks.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council responded: “We would apologise for any impact on refuse collections in the area and, wherever possible, we will do our best to return within 48 hours to complete any missed collections.

“Missed bins can be reported to the council either by email, our customer service centre on 01738 476476 or via our MyPKC portal online.

“Blairgowrie Recycling Centre is open on Thursdays from 9am to 6pm and Fridays to Mondays from 9am to 4pm.

“Council tax contributes to a wide range of council services, not only waste collections.

“The diversion along Hatton Road was put in place to keep the overall diversion route as short as possible.

“A 20mph speed limit was also implemented in the interests of safety for all road users.

“We are aware of the issue regarding vehicles parked in Hatton Road and will continue to monitor the area.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water added: “The repair on our sewer on High Street in Rattray is progressing.

“Our team is closely monitoring the situation and we are doing everything we can to complete the work as quickly as safety will allow.

“We appreciate there is some disruption but we would like to thank all those affected for their patience and understanding.”