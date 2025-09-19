Blairgowrie bins left uncollected as sewer repairs ‘gridlock’ local roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie bins left uncollected as sewer repairs ‘gridlock’ local roads

The council has apologised amid resident complaints about the impact of works on Rattray High Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rattray High Street sewer repairs.
Urgent sewer repairs began in Rattray High Street on September 9. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The council has apologised after Blairgowrie residents reported missed wheelie bin collections during sewer repairs.

Scottish Water says the urgent project on Rattray High Street “is progressing”.

It began on September 9 for an estimated for six weeks.

The work has required a road closure between the Balmoral Road and Hatton Road junctions.

As well as refuse disruption, locals have reported parking chaos and “gridlock” on the diversion route.

Rattray sewer works diversion ‘causing major problems’

A 1.5-mile diversion is currently in place, directing traffic from Balmoral Road onto Hatton Road before re-joining the High Street.

Local resident Andy Bell told The Courier that Hatton Road has been heavily congested, especially during peak times.

He said: “The biggest issue with Hatton Road is the cars parked on the road.

“It’s causing major problems at peak times.

Hatton Road congestion.
Congestion on Hatton Road due to parked cars on the street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Buses and lorries are needing to use this road, and at times it’s gridlocked due to the parking issue.

“Scotmid Co-op has a small car park, but people still park on the road outside it.

“Further up Hatton Road, there are vehicles parked on the road, even though there is a parking place just down the road towards the junction with Glenalmond Road.

“The council have completely closed off the bottom part of Bonnington road to stop traffic cutting through, which I get to a point as it’s a dangerous junction if you are coming up it from Balmoral Road.”

Hatton Road.
Bin collections have been missed during the roadworks. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, suggested stricter parking restrictions during the works.

“It would be more helpful if the council made all of Balmoral Road and Hatton Road a non-parking zone during the works.”

Council apologises for missed Blairgowrie bin collections

Residents have also complained about refuse collections being disrupted.

One said: “Since our refuse removal has been cancelled in Sidlaw Road during these works, will the recycle centre be open seven days per week?”

Another added: “I have two brown-lidded bins uncollected in South Street.

“We paid £80 for a collection every two weeks.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council responded: “We would apologise for any impact on refuse collections in the area and, wherever possible, we will do our best to return within 48 hours to complete any missed collections.

“Missed bins can be reported to the council either by email, our customer service centre on 01738 476476 or via our MyPKC portal online.

Blairgowrie Recycling Centre is open on Thursdays from 9am to 6pm and Fridays to Mondays from 9am to 4pm.

Balmoral Road.
The council has implemented some parking restrictions on Balmoral Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Council tax contributes to a wide range of council services, not only waste collections.

“The diversion along Hatton Road was put in place to keep the overall diversion route as short as possible.

“A 20mph speed limit was also implemented in the interests of safety for all road users.

“We are aware of the issue regarding vehicles parked in Hatton Road and will continue to monitor the area.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water added: “The repair on our sewer on High Street in Rattray is progressing.

“Our team is closely monitoring the situation and we are doing everything we can to complete the work as quickly as safety will allow.

“We appreciate there is some disruption but we would like to thank all those affected for their patience and understanding.”

