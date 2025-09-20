‘Stop short-changing Fife communities’, renewable energy firms told

Fife Council is taking action to ensure communities surrounded by major renewable energy developments are properly informed and compensated.

Councillors have called on multi-million-pound companies to stop short-changing communities with “pitifully small” financial contributions.

Some solar farms, including two planned near Cupar, contain tens of thousands of panels and cover several fields.

But communities say they are being left to fend for themselves when it comes to plans for solar, wind and battery developments.

The council will now ask developers to significantly increase their contributions.

And transparent real-time mapping of all current and planned developments will be published on its website.

The move was agreed by councillors following a motion to full council by Conservative leader Kathleen Leslie.

She was responding to calls for action from several community councils across Fife.

‘Communities are being short-changed’

Scotland’s renewables industry recorded a £6.1 billion turnover in 2023, and supports 42,000 jobs.

However, some Fife communities have received payouts of as little as £600.

Ms Leslie said: “This is not about stopping wind turbines, battery energy storage systems or solar panels.

“However, there is no doubt there are difficulties in pinpointing where all these energy projects are around Fife.

“There are parts of the kingdom where there are great concentrations of them.”

She said a real-time map would help communities opposed to new developments to prepare a case.

Labour councillor Linda Erskine’s call for improved community compensation was included in the motion.

She said: “We have a number of community benefits schemes which I have to say are pitifully small compared to the profits developers are making.

“I genuinely believe many of our communities are being short-changed.”

Urgent training for community councils

Fife Council leader David Ross will speak to the Scottish Government to ensure future planning guidance takes into account the cumulative impact of dozens of renewable energy schemes.

And community councils will receive major application training as a matter of urgency.

SNP councillors opposed the motion, saying most of what was requested was already available.

Kirkcaldy member Rod Cavanagh said: “Major development applications are already considered in a Fife-wide context.

“Real-time mapping currently exists on the planning portal.

“And including proposed applications for such developments could prejudice commercially-sensitive information.”

Mr Cavanagh dismissed elements of Ms Leslie’s motion as “factually incorrect and vague”.

However, the motion passed by 37 votes to 32.