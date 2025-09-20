‘Stop short-changing Fife communities’, renewable energy firms told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stop short-changing Fife communities’, renewable energy firms told

Developers will be urged to increase the compensation they give communities as the council agrees to make it easier to track major developments.

By Claire Warrender
rows of solar panels on grassland
Several solar farms are either operating or planned across Fife. Image: PA

Fife Council is taking action to ensure communities surrounded by major renewable energy developments are properly informed and compensated.

Councillors have called on multi-million-pound companies to stop short-changing communities with “pitifully small” financial contributions.

Some solar farms, including two planned near Cupar, contain tens of thousands of panels and cover several fields.

But communities say they are being left to fend for themselves when it comes to plans for solar, wind and battery developments.

Residents at a consultation event regarding plans for a cupar solar farm
Members of the public examine information boards at a consultation event in Cupar for a 155-acre solar farm. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The council will now ask developers to significantly increase their contributions.

And transparent real-time mapping of all current and planned developments will be published on its website.

The move was agreed by councillors following a motion to full council by Conservative leader Kathleen Leslie.

She was responding to calls for action from several community councils across Fife.

‘Communities are being short-changed’

Scotland’s renewables industry recorded a £6.1 billion turnover in 2023, and supports 42,000 jobs.

However, some Fife communities have received payouts of as little as £600.

Ms Leslie said: “This is not about stopping wind turbines, battery energy storage systems or solar panels.

Fife Tory group leader Kathleen Leslie.
Fife Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“However, there is no doubt there are difficulties in pinpointing where all these energy projects are around Fife.

“There are parts of the kingdom where there are great concentrations of them.”

She said a real-time map would help communities opposed to new developments to prepare a case.

Labour councillor Linda Erskine’s call for improved community compensation was included in the motion.

She said: “We have a number of community benefits schemes which I have to say are pitifully small compared to the profits developers are making.

“I genuinely believe many of our communities are being short-changed.”

Urgent training for community councils

Fife Council leader David Ross will speak to the Scottish Government to ensure future planning guidance takes into account the cumulative impact of dozens of renewable energy schemes.

And community councils will receive major application training as a matter of urgency.

SNP councillors opposed the motion, saying most of what was requested was already available.

Fife SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh
Kirkcaldy SNP councillor Rod Cavanagh.

Kirkcaldy member Rod Cavanagh said: “Major development applications are already considered in a Fife-wide context.

“Real-time mapping currently exists on the planning portal.

“And including proposed applications for such developments could prejudice commercially-sensitive information.”

Mr Cavanagh dismissed elements of Ms Leslie’s motion as “factually incorrect and vague”.

However, the motion passed by 37 votes to 32.

Conversation