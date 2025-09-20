Could this proper piece of Perth fire station history be yours for £800?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could this proper piece of Perth fire station history be yours for £800?

If the Perth city crest isn't for you, maybe a James Bond Rolex or a James McIntosh Patrick painting will catch your eye

By Morag Lindsay
Nick Burns standing behind large wooden crest with two headed eagle and Perth motto in Latin
Perth auction house boss Nick Burns with the 'unique' city crest from next week's sale. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company.

A proper piece of Perth history will go under the hammer next week.

The carved wooden crest used to sit above the door of the old Perth fire station in the city centre.

The King Edward Street site is currently occupied by the empty Debenhams store.

And the antique crest is currently at Lindsay Burns and Company’s Perth auction rooms in readiness for next week’s sale.

Black and white photo showing old fashioned fire engines in front of Perth fire station
The crest in situ above the entrance to the old Perth fire station. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company

Standing almost 5ft tall, it features the Perth coat of arms of Perth, with a double headed eagle and the inscription ‘Pro Rege Lege et Grege (for the king, the law and the people)’.

Auctioneer Nick Burns thinks it was made in the late 19th century.

And he’s guessing it could fetch £800-£1,200.

But he admits it’s impossible to put a price on something so unique.

“It’s not the sort of thing you see every day,” said Nick.

Nick Burns kneeling on steps of auction house with large wooden crest
Nick Burns with the Perth crest ahead of next week’s antique and fine art sale. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company

“But it is a really interesting decorative object – a proper piece of Perth history.

“It’s unique. You won’t find anything else like it.”

McIntosh Patrick Dundee painting another standout in Perth antique sale

The Perth crest is not the only Tayside treasure in next week’s fine art and interiors sale.

Fans of the Dundee painter James McIntosh Patrick may be tempted by lot 591 – a signed watercolour showing Magdalen Green and the Tay bridge from the artist’s studio window.

Painting showing bare trees, River Tay, Tay Bridge at dusk
The James McIntosh Patrick painting. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company

It has has hung in its late owner’s home in Fife since it was painted.

And again it could fetch between £800-£1,200.

James Bond Rolex cost £66 last time it changed hands

Fans of James Bond may want to dig a bit deeper into their pockets next week.

Auction lot 247 is a rare 1958 Rolex Submariner.

It’s the original James Bond wristwatch as worn in Dr No (1962), Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), and finally in Thunderball (1965).

And it’s being sold with the original receipt from 1958.

Rolex watch beside receipt from James Gillougley, Paisley, dated November 3 1958
The receipt proves this rare Rolex is the real deal. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company

Back then it cost £66 – a solid investment.

The estimate for next week’s auction is £8,000-£12,000.

“We’ve already had a lot of pre-sale interest in this one,” said Nick.

“It’s a true collector’s item.”

Gold price high means coins in demand

Another good bet in turbulent times is gold and Nick is also expecting strong bidding for lot 103 – a gold Krugerrand coin.

“The gold price is at an all-time high,” said Nick.

“So we have been seeing a lot of clients choosing to sell.

“It should make upwards of £2,000.”

1974 gold Krugerrand coin
The gold Krugerrand. Image: Lindsay Burns and Company

Almost 900 lots will be auctioned in the Lindsay Burns and Company antiques, fine art and interiors sale on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

People can bid in person, at the auction rooms on King Street, or online.

Viewing is on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-5pm.

The catalogue can be viewed here.

