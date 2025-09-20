Could this proper piece of Perth fire station history be yours for £800?

A proper piece of Perth history will go under the hammer next week.

The carved wooden crest used to sit above the door of the old Perth fire station in the city centre.

The King Edward Street site is currently occupied by the empty Debenhams store.

And the antique crest is currently at Lindsay Burns and Company’s Perth auction rooms in readiness for next week’s sale.

Standing almost 5ft tall, it features the Perth coat of arms of Perth, with a double headed eagle and the inscription ‘Pro Rege Lege et Grege (for the king, the law and the people)’.

Auctioneer Nick Burns thinks it was made in the late 19th century.

And he’s guessing it could fetch £800-£1,200.

But he admits it’s impossible to put a price on something so unique.

“It’s not the sort of thing you see every day,” said Nick.

“But it is a really interesting decorative object – a proper piece of Perth history.

“It’s unique. You won’t find anything else like it.”

McIntosh Patrick Dundee painting another standout in Perth antique sale

The Perth crest is not the only Tayside treasure in next week’s fine art and interiors sale.

Fans of the Dundee painter James McIntosh Patrick may be tempted by lot 591 – a signed watercolour showing Magdalen Green and the Tay bridge from the artist’s studio window.

It has has hung in its late owner’s home in Fife since it was painted.

And again it could fetch between £800-£1,200.

James Bond Rolex cost £66 last time it changed hands

Fans of James Bond may want to dig a bit deeper into their pockets next week.

Auction lot 247 is a rare 1958 Rolex Submariner.

It’s the original James Bond wristwatch as worn in Dr No (1962), Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), and finally in Thunderball (1965).

And it’s being sold with the original receipt from 1958.

Back then it cost £66 – a solid investment.

The estimate for next week’s auction is £8,000-£12,000.

“We’ve already had a lot of pre-sale interest in this one,” said Nick.

“It’s a true collector’s item.”

Gold price high means coins in demand

Another good bet in turbulent times is gold and Nick is also expecting strong bidding for lot 103 – a gold Krugerrand coin.

“The gold price is at an all-time high,” said Nick.

“So we have been seeing a lot of clients choosing to sell.

“It should make upwards of £2,000.”

Almost 900 lots will be auctioned in the Lindsay Burns and Company antiques, fine art and interiors sale on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

People can bid in person, at the auction rooms on King Street, or online.

Viewing is on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-5pm.

The catalogue can be viewed here.