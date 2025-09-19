Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school

Officers attended the rammy in the car park of Greenfield Academy on Drumgeith Road on Thursday evening.

By James Simpson
Police and community safety wardens were seen in the car park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Police and community safety wardens were called to a “disturbance” outside a new Dundee school on Thursday.

A large group of youths was involved in a rammy in the car park of the Greenfield Academy campus on Drumgeith Road at around 7.35pm.

Police officers and community wardens were seen in the middle of the large group.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the group was dispersed and a probe remains ongoing into the incident.

Group dispersed outside Greenfield Academy in Dundee

She said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths on Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

It comes nearly a week after another incident on the campus in which police received a report of “threatening behaviour”.

A spokeswoman added: “Around 5.45pm on Friday September 12, we received a report of threatening behaviour at Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier was given a first look inside the school when it opened last month.

