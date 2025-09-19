Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school

Police and community safety wardens were called to a “disturbance” outside a new Dundee school on Thursday.

A large group of youths was involved in a rammy in the car park of the Greenfield Academy campus on Drumgeith Road at around 7.35pm.

Police officers and community wardens were seen in the middle of the large group.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the group was dispersed and a probe remains ongoing into the incident.

Group dispersed outside Greenfield Academy in Dundee

She said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths on Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

It comes nearly a week after another incident on the campus in which police received a report of “threatening behaviour”.

A spokeswoman added: “Around 5.45pm on Friday September 12, we received a report of threatening behaviour at Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier was given a first look inside the school when it opened last month.