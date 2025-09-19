News Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school Officers attended the rammy in the car park of Greenfield Academy on Drumgeith Road on Thursday evening. By James Simpson September 19 2025, 12:40pm September 19 2025, 12:40pm Share Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5335473/police-disturbance-greenfields-academy-dundee/ Copy Link 1 comment Police and community safety wardens were seen in the car park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Police and community safety wardens were called to a “disturbance” outside a new Dundee school on Thursday. A large group of youths was involved in a rammy in the car park of the Greenfield Academy campus on Drumgeith Road at around 7.35pm. Police officers and community wardens were seen in the middle of the large group. A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the group was dispersed and a probe remains ongoing into the incident. Group dispersed outside Greenfield Academy in Dundee She said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths on Drumgeith Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and the group dispersed. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” It comes nearly a week after another incident on the campus in which police received a report of “threatening behaviour”. A spokeswoman added: “Around 5.45pm on Friday September 12, we received a report of threatening behaviour at Drumgeith Road, Dundee. “Inquiries are ongoing.” The Courier was given a first look inside the school when it opened last month.
