News

Arbroath Abbey apple trees and a home for tiny butterflies on £14m active travel scheme

Landscaping plans for A Place for Everyone in Arbroath will continue to promote the survival of flora and fauna with important local links.

By Graham Brown
Landscaping on A Place for Everyone in Arbroath will continue into next spring. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Landscaping on A Place for Everyone in Arbroath has gone to special lengths to add important local elements to the £14 million active travel route.

This week, we revealed the £398,000 cost of trees, shrubs and wildflowers for the recently-opened A92 scheme.

Angus councillors agreed the procurement of the plants behind closed doors in May, to avoid the release of “commercially sensitive information”.

But the lengthy list of more than 60 different varieties of flora reveals a couple of special surprises.

In all, Angus parks staff will plant 36,312 different items.

Arbroath Pippin apple trees to be planted

In the shadow of Arbroath Abbey, apple trees once favoured by the monks of the ancient landmark will grow again.

Its Benedictine monks are thought to have introduced the variety to Scotland.

Four Arbroath Pippin apple trees are to be planted in the public space at Guthrie Port, at the northern end of A Place for Everyone.

The apple, also known as the Arbroath Oslin, is popular among heritage apple lovers.

Arbroath Pippin apple trees being planted.
Volunteers planting Arbroath Pippin apple trees at Hospitalfield in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The crisp dessert apple has a rich, aromatic flavour with a hint of aniseed.

And its inclusion in the active travel project landscaping will continue the variety’s local resurgence.

How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
A design imaged of how the landscaped Guthrie Port area will eventually look. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

It was used to sow the seed of a community orchard project in 2020.

The initiative saw locals encouraged to plant Arbroath Pippins in their own gardens.

Butterfly visitors welcome on A Place for Everyone

Among the smaller plants being laid in borders on Burnside Drive will be the lifeline food source of Britain’s tiniest butterfly.

The Small Blue feeds only on Kidney Vetch, with the Angus coast a pivotal spot for the species.

The butterfly lays its eggs in the flower heads for developing larvae to feed on anthers and seeds.

The area around Carnoustie and East Haven is one of the key areas for the insect.

Small blue butterfly.
The rare Small Blue Butterfly. Image: RSPB

But even in peak years, the isolated local colonies will probably number less than 30 butterflies.

Local conservationists have gone to great lengths to promote the spread of Kidney Vetch and, in turn, help the Small Blue survive.

The Angus effort has won national recognition and been take up by organisations including Carnoustie Links.

Landscaping costs are contained within the overall budget for the Sustrans and Angus Council partnership scheme.

Angus Council said: “There are four standard Arbroath Pippins for the project, these will be planted at Guthrie Port.

“The wildflower seed is of local providence also and is supplied by Scotia Seeds who are based at Farnell.

“The plants have been specially selected for their tolerance to coastal conditions.”

Conversation