Crews tackling huge building fire in Lochgelly

Emergency services are at the scene of a major building fire in the centre of Lochgelly.

At least five fire crews are tackling the blaze on Bank Street in the Fife town.

Pictures of the incident show flames shooting from the roof of the former FFDR building, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

One eyewitness says the roof of the building has “totally collapsed” in the blaze.

He said: “The fire has ripped through the entire building, and the roof is gone.

“Two police cars have blocked off the street and a height appliance is tackling the blaze at the former FFDR building.

“A dozen people are out watching the fire unfold on the street. It’s absolutely crazy.”

One local said they heard “explosions” at the start of the fire before hearing the building collapse on itself.

Nearby shops have been forced to close amid the ongoing incident.

Another nearby resident said: “I was studying and started hearing noises.

“I then looked out of my bedroom window and saw the building on fire.

“I called the emergency services, but thankfully, they were already on scene.

“It’s sad that such a landmark in the town has been destroyed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the fire is still ongoing.

They said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly.

“Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.

“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”

