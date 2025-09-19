Crews tackling huge building fire in Lochgelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Crews tackling huge building fire in Lochgelly

Four fire engines are currently at the scene on Bank Street.

By Andrew Robson, Lucy Scarlett & Neil Henderson
Lochgelly building fire
The fire took hold at around 1.20pm on Friday. Image: Ayrton Beatty

Emergency services are at the scene of a major building fire in the centre of Lochgelly.

At least five fire crews are tackling the blaze on Bank Street in the Fife town.

Pictures of the incident show flames shooting from the roof of the former FFDR building, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

One eyewitness says the roof of the building has “totally collapsed” in the blaze.

A heigh appliance at the scene in Lochgelly
A height appliance at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “The fire has ripped through the entire building, and the roof is gone.

“Two police cars have blocked off the street and a height appliance is tackling the blaze at the former FFDR building.

Building ‘destroyed’ in Lochgelly fire

“A dozen people are out watching the fire unfold on the street. It’s absolutely crazy.”

One local said they heard “explosions” at the start of the fire before hearing the building collapse on itself.

Nearby shops have been forced to close amid the ongoing incident.

Another nearby resident said: “I was studying and started hearing noises.

“I then looked out of my bedroom window and saw the building on fire.

Police have blocked off Bank Street.
Police have blocked off Bank Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“I called the emergency services, but thankfully, they were already on scene.

“It’s sad that such a landmark in the town has been destroyed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed the fire is still ongoing.

They said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly.

The blaze in the centre of Lochgelly.
The blaze in the centre of Lochgelly. Image: Becca Cowan

“Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.

“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Rattray High Street sewer repairs.
Blairgowrie bins left uncollected as sewer repairs 'gridlock' local roads
Owner Claudia Stewart outside Toast on Stirling's Forthside Way.
Stirling cafe owner calls for axe on parking charges during Forthside roadworks
Police and community safety wardens were seen in the car park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Police called to 'disturbance' involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school
New R&A captain Dennis Watson drives off on the first tee at the Old Course.
New R&A captain drives into office at the Old Course in St Andrews
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
Banned driver caught moving lorry '100 to 200 metres' after Dunfermline crash
Missing person Yuxin Cao from Stirling.
New sightings of missing Stirling man as search continues
A Stagecoach Bus at Dunfermline Bus Station. Image
Full list of changes to Stagecoach buses in Dundee, Perth and Fife - check…
A local woman argues overfilled recycling bins are not just 'inconvenient' but 'quite dangerous'. Image: DC Thomson
How much does replacing wheelie bins cost Stirling Council?
Concerns have been raised at Harestane Care Home in Kirkton.
EXCLUSIVE: Relatives hit out as 18 staff members at Dundee care home left unable…
6
Premier Inn sign
Part of chewed-off ear left in Monifieth hotel reception after assault

Conversation