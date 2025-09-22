Council asks for more time to consider demolition of fire-hit Glenrothes house

Fife Council has asked for more time to consider plans to demolish a fire-hit listed building in Glenrothes.

The extension of time request follows a bid by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to save Rothes House from the wrecking ball.

The historic former mill-owner’s house sat at the entrance to Tullis Russell papermill until it closed in 2011.

However, it was all but destroyed in a blaze on May 7.

And engineers say its dangerous condition means it must come down.

Damage includes a collapsed roof, unstable chimneys, broken stonework and water damage throughout.

A report carried out after the fire concludes the building is unsalvageable and beyond economic repair.

More time requested to consider Rothes House demolition bid

However, HES disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

And it says there is not enough information to demonstrate all efforts have been made to save it.

The organisation has now lodged a formal objection to the the listed building application.

If Fife Council is minded to approve it however, HES has asked for three months to record the Glenrothes building for the national record.

And demolition must not begin within that time.

Council planners have now written to applicants Glenrothes Developments Limited telling them they need until October 2 to consider the bid.

The letter reads: “I would hope that in the circumstances you will find the requested extension acceptable.”

Listed building was former home

The C-listed Rothes House in Glenrothes dates back to 1845.

It was built as the on-site home of papermill owners William Tullis and Agnes Russell, and later became Tullis Russell offices.

It is described as being in a gabled cottage-style with diamond plan chimney stacks.

However, it has not been occupied since the mill closed after two centuries of papermaking.