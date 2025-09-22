Council asks for more time to consider demolition of fire-hit Glenrothes house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council asks for more time to consider demolition of fire-hit Glenrothes house

The 19th century Rothes House, described as being of special interest, was all but destroyed by fire in May.

By Claire Warrender
Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes
The roof of fire-hit Rothes House in Glenrothes, which is earmarked for demolition. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Fife Council has asked for more time to consider plans to demolish a fire-hit listed building in Glenrothes.

The extension of time request follows a bid by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to save Rothes House from the wrecking ball.

The historic former mill-owner’s house sat at the entrance to Tullis Russell papermill until it closed in 2011.

However, it was all but destroyed in a blaze on May 7.

And engineers say its dangerous condition means it must come down.

Damage includes  a collapsed roof, unstable chimneys, broken stonework and water damage throughout.

A report carried out after the fire concludes the building is unsalvageable and beyond economic repair.

More time requested to consider Rothes House demolition bid

However, HES disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

And it says there is not enough information to demonstrate all efforts have been made to save it.

The organisation has now lodged a formal objection to the the listed building application.

Rothes House Glenrothes
Fire-hit Rothes House in Glenrothes faces demolition. Image: Fife Council Planning Portal

If Fife Council is minded to approve it however, HES has asked for three months to record the Glenrothes building for the national record.

And demolition must not begin within that time.

Council planners have now written to applicants Glenrothes Developments Limited telling them they need until October 2 to consider the bid.

The letter reads: “I would hope that in the circumstances you will find the requested extension acceptable.”

Listed building was former home

The C-listed Rothes House in Glenrothes dates back to 1845.

It was built as the on-site home of papermill owners William Tullis and Agnes Russell, and later became Tullis Russell offices.

It is described as being in a gabled cottage-style with diamond plan chimney stacks.

However, it has not been occupied since the mill closed after two centuries of papermaking.

