Footbridge over Dundee’s Kingsway shut for safety reasons

The Pitkerro Road footbridge has been closed.

By Finn Nixon
View of Pitkerro Road footbridge on Dundee's Kingsway.
Pitkerro Road footbridge has been closed. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A footbridge crossing the Dundee Kingsway near a busy roundabout has been closed for safety reasons.

The Pitkerro Road footbridge has been shut, with a temporary pedestrian crossing set up near the Craigie Bar.

Separate overnight closures for resurfacing works are also in place on the A972 at the Strathmartine Road Roundabout and Old Glamis Road Roundabout.

Bridge on Dundee’s Kingsway closed ‘until further notice’

Roads contractor Amey said the footbridge was “temporarily” closed to “ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users”.

In an earlier update, it said it was “closed until further notice”.

The footbridge is near a six road roundabout on Kingsway East. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

It comes after two other footbridges spanning the Kingsway – at Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road – were dismantled and refurbished in the summer.

Both bridges were more than 40 years old and required major repairs due to corrosion.

