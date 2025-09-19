Anger as cow found ‘hanged’ in Aberfeldy field after gate left open

A Highland Perthshire farmer has spoken of his anger at one of his cows hanging herself on a fence after someone left a gate open.

Martin Kennedy, former president of the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS), says the death was the result of an irresponsible act by a walker on the land grazed by his Highland cattle near Aberfeldy.

Martin took to social media to make a strongly worded plea for countryside walkers to abide by the outdoor access code – and leave gates as they were found.

‘Very upsetting situation’ for Highland Perthshire farmer

Martin, who is a tenant farmer on Lurgan Farm at Edradynate Estate, told The Courier: “This happened earlier this week. The cow in question has a calf who is now missing.

“We don’t know exactly when it happened because it’s not possible for us to check the Highland cattle every day.

“However, when I went to check on them on Thursday I was faced with a really upsetting situation.

“Basically because a gate has been left open the cattle have wandered out.

“The gate has been shut again, I don’t know if by the same person or by someone else, but the herd has been split.

“It looks like this cow has been separated from her calf and was doing everything she could to get back to it.

“The gate was now closed, so she tried to get through a fence and got tangled up in it and was hanged.

“The calf has wandered off, probably with the rest of the herd, and we will now need to spend a day trying to gather them all in.

“The calf should be alright as it was with the rest of the herd.”

Around 6.30pm on Friday Martin said the calf and the remaining members of the herd had all been traced on the hill and are safe.

Plea to walkers after cow death on Aberfeldy farm

As well as the financial cost, Martin is upset about what happened to the cow.

He said: “She is worth about £1,000, but she was a good breeding cow so we will lose future calves from her as well.

“What upsets me most is that this absolutely didn’t need to happen.

“In Scotland, people have the right to responsible access.

“There is the Scottish Outdoor Access Code that we need people to adhere to.

“People like to walk in the countryside, and we are happy about that.

“But they need to stick to the code and leave gates as they find them, or things like this happen – and there was absolutely no need.”