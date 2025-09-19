Anger as cow found ‘hanged’ in Aberfeldy field after gate left open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as cow found ‘hanged’ in Aberfeldy field after gate left open

Her calf and the rest of the herd have now been traced and are all safe

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Highland Perthshire farmer has spoken of his anger at one of his cows hanging herself on a fence after someone left a gate open.

Martin Kennedy, former president of the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS), says the death was the result of an irresponsible act by a walker on the land grazed by his Highland cattle near Aberfeldy.

Martin took to social media to make a strongly worded plea for countryside walkers to abide by the outdoor access code – and leave gates as they were found.

‘Very upsetting situation’ for Highland Perthshire farmer

Martin, who is a tenant farmer on Lurgan Farm at Edradynate Estate, told The Courier: “This happened earlier this week. The cow in question has a calf who is now missing.

“We don’t know exactly when it happened because it’s not possible for us to check the Highland cattle every day.

“However, when I went to check on them on Thursday I was faced with a really upsetting situation.

Martin Kennedy near the spot he found his dead cow. Image: Martin Kennedy

“Basically because a gate has been left open the cattle have wandered out.

“The gate has been shut again, I don’t know if by the same person or by someone else, but the herd has been split.

“It looks like this cow has been separated from her calf and was doing everything she could to get back to it.

“The gate was now closed, so she tried to get through a fence and got tangled up in it and was hanged.

“The calf has wandered off, probably with the rest of the herd, and we will now need to spend a day trying to gather them all in.

“The calf should be alright as it was with the rest of the herd.”

Around 6.30pm on Friday Martin said the calf and the remaining members of the herd had all been traced on the hill and are safe.

Plea to walkers after cow death on Aberfeldy farm

As well as the financial cost, Martin is upset about what happened to the cow.

He said: “She is worth about £1,000, but she was a good breeding cow so we will lose future calves from her as well.

“What upsets me most is that this absolutely didn’t need to happen.

“In Scotland, people have the right to responsible access.

“There is the Scottish Outdoor Access Code that we need people to adhere to.

“People like to walk in the countryside, and we are happy about that.

“But they need to stick to the code and leave gates as they find them, or things like this happen – and there was absolutely no need.”

