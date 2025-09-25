Stirling lollipop lady eyes YouTube career as jigsaw channel wins 28K+ followers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling lollipop lady eyes YouTube career as jigsaw channel wins 28K+ followers

Victoria Clifford has built a big global audience since her 13,000-piece Disney puzzle went viral.

Stirling lollipop lady Victoria Clifford and her cat Grace on a 5,000 piece Ravensburger puzzle.
Victoria Clifford and her cat Grace on a 5,000-piece Ravensburger puzzle. Image: Victoria Clifford
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

A Stirling lollipop lady has amassed a global following of almost 30,000 people through her jigsaw puzzle YouTube channel.

Mum-of-two Victoria Clifford began making videos during lockdown as something fun to do.

Four years on, Vicky Makes And Builds has 28,000 subscribers and is one of her main forms of income.

The puzzle enthusiast, who is popular for doing large puzzle counts, owns 350 jigsaws and has an entire room dedicated to her passion.

Victoria with one of her puzzles. Image: Victoria Clifford

She told The Courier: “I started it about four years ago during the lockdown and I wasn’t working at the time.

“My kids were young, so I was at home with them, and they were keen on having a YouTube channel themselves and so I was helping them set that up.

“Then I was like, you know what, this would be fun for me to do because I was at home a lot.”

Stirling lollipop lady ‘can’t get enough’ of jigsaw puzzles

Originally, Victoria’s channel also had videos about Lego, bracelets and cross stitch.

But when her jigsaw videos grew in popularity, she decided to focus on them.

A 13,000-piece Disney puzzle was the first to go viral and she is currently working towards completing a 33,600-piece jigsaw.

Live streams are also popular and Victoria, a lollipop lady at Allan’s Primary, has attended major speed puzzling competitions.

Victoria competing in the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championships in 2023. Image: Victoria Clifford

Having grown up in a household that invariably had a jigsaw on the go, Victoria had a love of puzzles from a young age.

She said: “We would all sort of chip into it as a family and, more often than not, it was me that finished them off. I would do puzzles over and over again.

“That’s just what I enjoyed. I was quite good at it. I had that kind of mind that could put them together.”

Victoria with her wall-mounted wildlife puzzle. Image: Victoria Clifford

The Stirling resident came back to jigsaws as an adult and “can’t get enough” of them.

“It’s just something about them, the sense of accomplishment you get when you finish one,” she added.

Victoria hopes making jigsaw videos can be full-time job one day

Victoria, who grew up in Nottingham, says the jigsaw puzzle community is her favourite part.

She has more than 200 “lovely and supportive” members in an online Discord server.

“That’s something that I never expected to come out of this because puzzling feels like quite a solitary venture,” the 43-year-old told The Courier.

“Although my kids don’t do it and I am often in my puzzle room by myself, I feel part of a global group and it’s really amazing.

“My family are supportive of it, but as far as a puzzle family goes, that’s worldwide.”

Vicky Makes and Builds has 28,000 subscribers on YouTube. Image: Victoria Clifford

Having started with just her mobile phone and a tripod, Victoria believes varied videos and chatting with her subscribers have been key to growing the channel.

She told The Courier: “I think it’s just engaging with the audience, trying new things, doing challenges, making it fun, and just keep doing it, and doing it, and doing it.”

Her recent charity effort, completing a 5,000-piece jigsaw in 24 hours to raise more than £2,000 for Befrienders Worldwide, also drew an audience of hundreds.

Next year, the YouTuber is planning to welcome puzzle enthusiasts from across the globe to Stirling for a 42,000-piece challenge.

Victoria feels “lucky” to have so many supporters and hopes jigsaws will become her full-time job one day.

She said: “I love that I’m giving them something that they enjoy. That’s really what I get out of it.”

Conversation