Stirling lollipop lady eyes YouTube career as jigsaw channel wins 28K+ followers

A Stirling lollipop lady has amassed a global following of almost 30,000 people through her jigsaw puzzle YouTube channel.

Mum-of-two Victoria Clifford began making videos during lockdown as something fun to do.

Four years on, Vicky Makes And Builds has 28,000 subscribers and is one of her main forms of income.

The puzzle enthusiast, who is popular for doing large puzzle counts, owns 350 jigsaws and has an entire room dedicated to her passion.

She told The Courier: “I started it about four years ago during the lockdown and I wasn’t working at the time.

“My kids were young, so I was at home with them, and they were keen on having a YouTube channel themselves and so I was helping them set that up.

“Then I was like, you know what, this would be fun for me to do because I was at home a lot.”

Stirling lollipop lady ‘can’t get enough’ of jigsaw puzzles

Originally, Victoria’s channel also had videos about Lego, bracelets and cross stitch.

But when her jigsaw videos grew in popularity, she decided to focus on them.

A 13,000-piece Disney puzzle was the first to go viral and she is currently working towards completing a 33,600-piece jigsaw.

Live streams are also popular and Victoria, a lollipop lady at Allan’s Primary, has attended major speed puzzling competitions.

Having grown up in a household that invariably had a jigsaw on the go, Victoria had a love of puzzles from a young age.

She said: “We would all sort of chip into it as a family and, more often than not, it was me that finished them off. I would do puzzles over and over again.

“That’s just what I enjoyed. I was quite good at it. I had that kind of mind that could put them together.”

The Stirling resident came back to jigsaws as an adult and “can’t get enough” of them.

“It’s just something about them, the sense of accomplishment you get when you finish one,” she added.

Victoria hopes making jigsaw videos can be full-time job one day

Victoria, who grew up in Nottingham, says the jigsaw puzzle community is her favourite part.

She has more than 200 “lovely and supportive” members in an online Discord server.

“That’s something that I never expected to come out of this because puzzling feels like quite a solitary venture,” the 43-year-old told The Courier.

“Although my kids don’t do it and I am often in my puzzle room by myself, I feel part of a global group and it’s really amazing.

“My family are supportive of it, but as far as a puzzle family goes, that’s worldwide.”

Having started with just her mobile phone and a tripod, Victoria believes varied videos and chatting with her subscribers have been key to growing the channel.

She told The Courier: “I think it’s just engaging with the audience, trying new things, doing challenges, making it fun, and just keep doing it, and doing it, and doing it.”

Her recent charity effort, completing a 5,000-piece jigsaw in 24 hours to raise more than £2,000 for Befrienders Worldwide, also drew an audience of hundreds.

Next year, the YouTuber is planning to welcome puzzle enthusiasts from across the globe to Stirling for a 42,000-piece challenge.

Victoria feels “lucky” to have so many supporters and hopes jigsaws will become her full-time job one day.

She said: “I love that I’m giving them something that they enjoy. That’s really what I get out of it.”

