Which Angus schools and pools will benefit from £21m spending plan?

Proposals for a four-year Angus-wide investment programme in buildings, roads and climate protection will be considered by councillors this week.

By Graham Brown
The pool at Arbroath Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Troublesome Angus primary school heating systems are in line for replacement under multi-million-pound spending plans.

The biomass boilers have been plagued with problems and are now at the end of their useful life, according to Angus Council chiefs.

And they want to use new borrowing to fit modern air source heat pumps to keep children warm as well as cutting the council’s carbon output.

The school spend is part of a £21m, four-year investment programme going before councillors this week.

It will be funded from the borrowing leverage of an additional £1m of loan charges agreed as part of this year’s council budget.

Roads (£9.7m) and flood protection works (£5m) are major elements.

School biomass boilers past useful life

But the coalition administration’s spending plans also include renewing heating systems in three primary schools.

Their biomass boilers have suffered long-term problems and will be replaced with air source heat pumps.

Isla primary school in Angus.
Isla Primary School is in line for a new heating system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The change will also help cut carbon output at:

Isla Primary School (£800,000)

Airlie Primary School (£900,000)

Seaview Primary School (£1.1m)

Swimming pool air systems upgrade

There are also plans to renew air handling systems and swimming pool plant at several facilities.

Some of the equipment is around 40 years old.

The locations are:

Webster’s Sports Centre, Kirriemuir (£550,000)

Arbroath Sports Centre (£665,000)

Carnoustie High School pool (£50,000)

Rosehill Resource Centre (£30,000)

The administration has brought forward the four-year programme.

In February, it voted against the former SNP ruling group’s budget which featured the loan-funded capital scheme.

Current council leader George Meechan, who defected from the SNP group to lead the authority following an April vote of no confidence, says the proposals are “game-changing”.

He said: “These projects are essentials, highlighted by expert advice, if we are to prevent more costly problems later.

“We are looking to sustainability and laying the groundwork for a safer greener future. “Climate resilience is not optional, it is our responsibility to the next generation.”

The report will be considered by policy and resources committee councillors on Tuesday.

