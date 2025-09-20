Fife sauna founders named among Scotland’s top 100 businesswomen as demand grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland’s top 100 businesswomen as demand grows

St Andrews-based Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie tell The Courier of the hard graft - and the joy - of running the country's largest outdoor sauna venture.

By Claire Warrender
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna. Image: Supplied by Wild Scottish Sauna

Two Fife mums who opened a beachside sauna in a converted horse box have been named among Scotland’s top 100 businesswomen.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie launched Wild Scottish Sauna at Kingsbarns in 2023, bringing a lockdown idea to life.

And just two years later, they are running the largest outdoor sauna company in the UK.

Their single offering at Kingsbarns has quickly grown to include five locations.

Jayne and Jamie relax in one of the Wild Scottish Sauna cabins. Image: Supplied by Wild Scottish Sauna

Four of the Finnish-style, wood-fired saunas are in Fife, at Kingsbarns, St Andrews West Sands, Shell Bay near Elie, and Eden Springs.

And they launched their newest experience at Forbes of Kingennie, near Dundee, in April.

They hope to add even more locations, also beside water to allow people to combine their hot sauna with a cold plunge.

The St Andrews-based pair are passionate about the health benefits of saunas and cold-water swimming.

And the concept is proving so popular, they now employ 20 people and still can’t keep up with demand.

Jamie and Jayne spoke to The Courier about the satisfaction they gain from their venture, as well as the hard work that goes into it.

A Scottish sauna business with personality

Wild Scottish Sauna now welcomes thousands of people of all ages every year.

According to its owners, each location has its own personality with its own dedicated community.

“Different people connect with and enjoy different things about each place,” says Jamie.

“They’re going for an experience – if you want solitude go to Eden Springs but if you want fun, go to West Sands.

Plunging into the water at Eden Springs
Sauna users plunge into the cool water at Eden Springs. Image: Supplied by Wild Scottish Sauna

“People use them for all sorts of things, mostly just for relaxation.

“But we’ve had a few proposals, there was one at Shell Bay just a few weeks ago.

“And someone even booked one for a mini-wake after their mum passed away because they had used it together as a family.

“They were grieving but in a new age way, and they knew they’d feel better after it.”

‘We’re not kumbaya-singing hippies’

All of the saunas are fully serviced, meaning users don’t have to do anything except turn up.

And an optional membership scheme means some people make it a weekly session.

Jamie and Jayne have also gradually added a number of new experiences.

A group enjoys a hot sauna at Eden Springs. Image: Supplied by Wild Scottish Sauna

Those include sunrise dips, sound baths, aromatherapy sessions and full day retreats with yoga, sage cleansing and healthy food.

They’re even considering a singles day for those looking for romance.

And next month they are teaming up with Toppings bookshop in St Andrews for an author event.

Jayne says sauna users tell them their sessions help reduce anxiety and stress.

However, some people remain sceptical.

“Some are quick to judge and think we’re all kumbaya-singing hippies but that’s not the case,” she said.

“We’re successful businesswomen but that doesn’t mean we can’t be holistic at the same time.”

Hard work behind sauna business ‘all worth it’

And it’s that attitude that’s reaping rewards for Jamie and Jayne.

As well as appearing jointly on Business Women Scotland’s top 100, they scooped a Business Woman Connections award for health, wellbeing and lifestyle in June.

Jayne added: “People don’t see the hard graft that goes into it.

“They don’t see us getting up at 3.30am to light a sauna for an influencer who wants to record the sunrise.

“And they don’t see us still making calls at 11.30pm.

“That’s the reality behind a successful business but we’re so passionate about it.

“We might grumble about having to get up so early but when someone tells us about the great impact it’s had on them, it’s all worth it.”

Conversation