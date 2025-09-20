Fife sauna founders named among Scotland’s top 100 businesswomen as demand grows

Two Fife mums who opened a beachside sauna in a converted horse box have been named among Scotland’s top 100 businesswomen.

Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie launched Wild Scottish Sauna at Kingsbarns in 2023, bringing a lockdown idea to life.

And just two years later, they are running the largest outdoor sauna company in the UK.

Their single offering at Kingsbarns has quickly grown to include five locations.

Four of the Finnish-style, wood-fired saunas are in Fife, at Kingsbarns, St Andrews West Sands, Shell Bay near Elie, and Eden Springs.

And they launched their newest experience at Forbes of Kingennie, near Dundee, in April.

They hope to add even more locations, also beside water to allow people to combine their hot sauna with a cold plunge.

The St Andrews-based pair are passionate about the health benefits of saunas and cold-water swimming.

And the concept is proving so popular, they now employ 20 people and still can’t keep up with demand.

Jamie and Jayne spoke to The Courier about the satisfaction they gain from their venture, as well as the hard work that goes into it.

A Scottish sauna business with personality

Wild Scottish Sauna now welcomes thousands of people of all ages every year.

According to its owners, each location has its own personality with its own dedicated community.

“Different people connect with and enjoy different things about each place,” says Jamie.

“They’re going for an experience – if you want solitude go to Eden Springs but if you want fun, go to West Sands.

“People use them for all sorts of things, mostly just for relaxation.

“But we’ve had a few proposals, there was one at Shell Bay just a few weeks ago.

“And someone even booked one for a mini-wake after their mum passed away because they had used it together as a family.

“They were grieving but in a new age way, and they knew they’d feel better after it.”

‘We’re not kumbaya-singing hippies’

All of the saunas are fully serviced, meaning users don’t have to do anything except turn up.

And an optional membership scheme means some people make it a weekly session.

Jamie and Jayne have also gradually added a number of new experiences.

Those include sunrise dips, sound baths, aromatherapy sessions and full day retreats with yoga, sage cleansing and healthy food.

They’re even considering a singles day for those looking for romance.

And next month they are teaming up with Toppings bookshop in St Andrews for an author event.

Jayne says sauna users tell them their sessions help reduce anxiety and stress.

However, some people remain sceptical.

“Some are quick to judge and think we’re all kumbaya-singing hippies but that’s not the case,” she said.

“We’re successful businesswomen but that doesn’t mean we can’t be holistic at the same time.”

Hard work behind sauna business ‘all worth it’

And it’s that attitude that’s reaping rewards for Jamie and Jayne.

As well as appearing jointly on Business Women Scotland’s top 100, they scooped a Business Woman Connections award for health, wellbeing and lifestyle in June.

Jayne added: “People don’t see the hard graft that goes into it.

“They don’t see us getting up at 3.30am to light a sauna for an influencer who wants to record the sunrise.

“And they don’t see us still making calls at 11.30pm.

“That’s the reality behind a successful business but we’re so passionate about it.

“We might grumble about having to get up so early but when someone tells us about the great impact it’s had on them, it’s all worth it.”