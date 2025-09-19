News Man, 57, charged after Dundee anti-immigration protest Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered at Stobsmuir Park last Saturday. By Ellidh Aitken September 19 2025, 5:16pm September 19 2025, 5:16pm Share Man, 57, charged after Dundee anti-immigration protest Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5335913/man-charged-dundee-anti-immigration-protest/ Copy Link Police escorted both groups of protesters across the Kingsway. Image: Elliot Cansfield A man has been charged after an anti-immigration protest in Dundee. Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered in their hundreds at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon. They were then escorted by police across the Kingsway to Alloway Terrace. A Stobswell community group released a statement on Thursday claiming the anti-immigration protesters had brought “fear and anxiety” to residents. Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield The 57-year-old is due to appear in court at a later date. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with protest activity in Dundee on Saturday, September 13. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”