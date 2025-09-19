Man, 57, charged after Dundee anti-immigration protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 57, charged after Dundee anti-immigration protest

Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered at Stobsmuir Park last Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police escorting protesters across the Kingsway at a Dundee immigration protest.
Police escorted both groups of protesters across the Kingsway. Image: Elliot Cansfield

A man has been charged after an anti-immigration protest in Dundee.

Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered in their hundreds at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon.

They were then escorted by police across the Kingsway to Alloway Terrace.

A Stobswell community group released a statement on Thursday claiming the anti-immigration protesters had brought “fear and anxiety” to residents.

Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield

The 57-year-old is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with protest activity in Dundee on Saturday, September 13.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle
James Keatings
Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering
John Willans
Perth wheelchair rugby star's world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence
View of Pitkerro Road footbridge on Dundee's Kingsway.
Footbridge over Dundee's Kingsway shut for safety reasons
Rattray High Street sewer repairs.
Blairgowrie bins left uncollected as sewer repairs 'gridlock' local roads
Firefighters battling the fire inside the former cinema building.
VIDEO: Huge fire rips through former Lochgelly cinema
Owner Claudia Stewart outside Toast on Stirling's Forthside Way.
Stirling cafe owner calls for axe on parking charges during Forthside roadworks
Police and community safety wardens were seen in the car park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Police called to 'disturbance' involving large group of youths outside new Dundee school
New R&A captain Dennis Watson drives off on the first tee at the Old Course.
New R&A captain drives into office at the Old Course in St Andrews
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
Banned driver caught moving lorry '100 to 200 metres' after Dunfermline crash