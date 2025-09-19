Man, 57, charged after Dundee anti-immigration protest

A man has been charged after an anti-immigration protest in Dundee.

Anti-immigration and counter-protesters gathered in their hundreds at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon.

They were then escorted by police across the Kingsway to Alloway Terrace.

A Stobswell community group released a statement on Thursday claiming the anti-immigration protesters had brought “fear and anxiety” to residents.

The 57-year-old is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with protest activity in Dundee on Saturday, September 13.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”