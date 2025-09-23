Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald’s decision delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald’s decision delayed

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on planning applications across the city.

By Lindsey Hamilton
How the new student flats could look. Image: Dundee City Council planning portal/DC Thomson
A building warrant has been lodged for more than £12 million of work on student flats in Dundee city centre.

Plans were unveiled earlier this year for student accommodation in Lindsay House on Ward Road.

It was claimed the space had been actively marketed as offices, without success, since November 2022.

The application to create a 168-bed accommodation block, along with study spaces, a cinema and a gym, was granted permission in July.

Now a warrant has been lodged by London-based firm Elite Cask Limited to begin work on the site.

It values the work at £12.15m.

McDonald’s and world buffet decisions delayed

How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s
A car showroom.
The world buffet could take over the former Arnold Clark site on East Dock Street.

Council decisions on plans for two new Dundee restaurants have been delayed at the 11th hour because the wrong papers were published online.

The local authority’s planning committee had been scheduled to meet last week to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and East Dock Street world buffet applications.

However, the meeting was called off just two hours before it was due to take place.

It later emerged the issue had been caused by a council blunder.

The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.

Progress on new fish and chip shop

The old Tailend restaurant on Nethergate. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Progress has been made on plans for a new fish and chip shop in the city centre.

Mother Hubbard’s, which has outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh, is taking over the former Tailend site on Nethergate after it shut in April.

Plans for a new sign outside the revamped venue have now been approved.

An opening date for the restaurant has yet to be revealed.

