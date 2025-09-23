Dundee Planning Ahead: £12m student flats work and McDonald’s decision delayed

A building warrant has been lodged for more than £12 million of work on student flats in Dundee city centre.

Plans were unveiled earlier this year for student accommodation in Lindsay House on Ward Road.

It was claimed the space had been actively marketed as offices, without success, since November 2022.

The application to create a 168-bed accommodation block, along with study spaces, a cinema and a gym, was granted permission in July.

Now a warrant has been lodged by London-based firm Elite Cask Limited to begin work on the site.

It values the work at £12.15m.

McDonald’s and world buffet decisions delayed

Council decisions on plans for two new Dundee restaurants have been delayed at the 11th hour because the wrong papers were published online.

The local authority’s planning committee had been scheduled to meet last week to discuss the Riverside McDonald’s and East Dock Street world buffet applications.

However, the meeting was called off just two hours before it was due to take place.

It later emerged the issue had been caused by a council blunder.

The next scheduled planning committee meeting is November 3, meaning both applications are unlikely to be heard until then.

Progress on new fish and chip shop

Progress has been made on plans for a new fish and chip shop in the city centre.

Mother Hubbard’s, which has outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh, is taking over the former Tailend site on Nethergate after it shut in April.

Plans for a new sign outside the revamped venue have now been approved.

An opening date for the restaurant has yet to be revealed.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Student flats

McDonald’s

World buffet

Mother Hubbard’s sign